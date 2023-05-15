Male (Ky.) 2023 PG Jack Edelen commits to WKU
Western Kentucky landed some in-state firepower to the 2023-24 roster this week as Male (Ky.) 2023 point guard Jack Edelen, an intriguing two-star recruit, announced he was officially a Hilltopper.
Edelen will be joining the Hilltoppers' roster this upcoming season as a walk-on, InsideHilltopperSports.com has learned.
The 6-foot-0, 170-pound recruit out of Louisville, KY. was the top performer on the court for the Bulldogs during his senior season in 2022-23.
In 36 contests for Male, Edelen sank 133 field goals, 95 three-pointers and 76 free throws for a total of 627 total points, averaging 17.4 points per game.
As a senior, Edelen shot 49.2% from the field, 43.6% from beyond the arc and 76.0% from the free throw line. The in-state star also averaged 3.5 rebounds per game.
During his last season of high school basketball, Edelen helped lead Male to a 27-11 overall record and a second place finish in District 26 with a 2-1 mark.
