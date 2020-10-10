WKU (1-3 overall, 1-1 Conference USA) will try to bounce back next Saturday on the road at UAB. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. (CT) in Birmingham, with the game being broadcast on the Stadium network.

Racking up 344 total yards of offense, 263 of those coming in a first half that saw it build a commanding 28-0 lead, Marshall dominated in all facets and rolled to a 38-14 win to spoil the Hilltoppers’ Homecoming.

The visiting Thundering Herd dominated from then on out.

Marshall needed just two plays and 38 seconds to score on its opening drive against Western Kentucky on Saturday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

Marshall’s first play of the night was a 30-yard pass from quarterback Grant Wells to wide receiver Broc Thompson, and the Herd quickly followed that up with running back Brenden Knox’s 45-yard touchdown run to take the early 7-0 lead.

The Herd’s third drive covered 60 yards with nine plays in 4:30 and was capped by running back Sheldon Evans’ five-yard TD run, which doubled the advantage to 14-0 after the first quarter.

After WKU punted for the third and fourth times, Marshall put together another successful series — using Wells’ 40-yard pass to Thompson to set-up a one-yard TD run for Knox. The scoring play finished off a four-play, 45-yard drive that lasted 1:49 and increased the Hilltoppers’ deficit to 21-0 with 2:14 remaining in the second quarter.

Following WKU’s second fumble of the game, Marshall took advantage of the miscue and quickly assembled a seven-play, 37-yard drive — capping it with a nine-yard score by Knox that was made possible by a 23-yard connection between the dominant duo of Wells and Thompson.

Marshall continued to execute — and WKU still couldn’t figure things out — in the second half.

After the Toppers fumbled for the third time, this one coming on a bad toss from quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome to running back Jakari Moses, the Herd recovered and scored on a 38-yard fumble recovery TD to put WKU in a 35-0 hole at the 9:20 mark of the third quarter.

The Herd added to their already-comfortable lead with a 28-yard field goal by Shane Ciucci to go up 38-0 with 2:22 left in the quarter.

Tyson Helton decided to pull Pigrome and put in backup quarterback Kevaris Thomas, who manufactured a five-play, 75-yard drive in 2:22 and scored on a two-yard TD run for WKU’s first points of the game.

Thomas’ score came after he connected with wideout Xavier Lane for a 51-yard gain that put the Tops in the red zone for the first time and helped them cut their deficit to 38-7 entering the fourth.

Thomas scored for a second time — this time on a 26-yard TD pass to receiver Dalvin Smith — to bring WKU within 38-14, but there was just six seconds left and not enough time for the Hilltoppers to make a comeback.