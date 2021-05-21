Maryland forward Jairus Hamilton heading to WKU

According to CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein, Western Kentucky has added a commitment from Maryland forward Jairus Hamilton.

The 6-foot-8 forward from North Carolina averaged 6.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 31 games played while earning five starts. Hamilton also ranked second on the Terps, shooting 43% from 3-point range.

Hamilton began his collegiate career at Boston College, where he appeared in 54 games, starting in 28 of those.

He averaged 5.6 points and four rebounds during the 2018-19 season. He increased those numbers as a sophomore, averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 2019-20.

Hamilton initially entered the transfer portal on April 20th.

Coming out of high school, Hamilton was ranked the 90th best player in the nation according to Rivals.com.