A former Class of 2016 three-star prospect out of Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Ala., Pigrome - the 2015 Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year - chose Maryland over 16 other schools, including Indiana, Missouri, Purdue and Virginia Tech, and appeared in 33 games for the Terps over his four years in College Park.

Tyrrell Pigrome , a graduate transfer who spent four seasons at Maryland, has committed to Coach Tyson Helton and the Hilltoppers, a source confirmed Saturday with Inside Hilltopper Sports .

Pigrome appeared in 11 of 12 games - and made three starts - for Maryland in 2019, completing 69 of 118 passes (58.5%) for 719 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Throughout his Terps career, Pigrome threw for 1,592 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions and recorded 617 yards and eight more scores on the ground. He became the first Maryland quarterback to start a game in four different seasons since 1945-48.

Pigrome also played in 11 of 12 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2018 and started the last two of the season after then-starting quarterback Kasim Hill suffered a torn ACL, completing 37 of 67 passes for 561 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 159 yards and a touchdown rushing. Pigrome's first start of the year came against No. 6 Ohio State, and he threw for 181 yards and a score.

As a sophomore in 2017, Pigrome started the first game of the season in a win at No. 23 Texas and went 9 for 12 for 175 yards and two touchdowns in addition to 65 yards and a touchdown on the ground before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in the second half.

Pigrome appeared in 11 games and registered one start as a freshman in 2016, finishing the year with 322 passing yards, 254 rushing yards, two touchdown passes and four touchdown runs.

A Birmingham, Ala. native, Pigrome - nicknamed "Piggy" - joins redshirt junior Davis Shanley, redshirt sophomore Kevaris Thomas and incoming freshmen Darius Ocean and Grady Robison in WKU's quarterback room for the 2020 season.