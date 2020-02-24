Austin Peay was originally scheduled to host the game but it was moved to WKU's turf field after rainy conditions across the region Monday.

In yet another weather modified game the WKU Hilltopper Baseball team is set to face the Austin Peay Governors in a one-game match-up at Nick Denes Field Tuesday.

Dating back to 1933, the Hilltoppers and Governors have a deep history with WKU leading the series considerably 97-62-1. The two teams met previously last May with the Governors winning a shootout 20-12.

WKU's last victory over Austin Peay came during the 2017 season in another high scoring duel 22-17. The Hilltoppers have dropped five of their last six overall to the Governors.

Austin Peay heads into the matchup at 3-4 on the season with a series victory over Central Michigan to start the 2020 campaign. The Governors lost three of four games at the SAF Dirt Classic in Clarksville, TN last week with their lone victory coming against Evansville on Sunday.

This is an Austin Peay squad that has proved they can swing the bats with six players coming into the match-up with a batting average over .300. Junior catcher Alex Hay leads the way sporting a .412 batting average along with five runs and seven RBI's.

Probable starting pitchers in Tuesday‘s match-up are junior RHP Riley Boyd making his second start this season for the Hilltoppers and junior RHP Hayden Josephson who owns a 9.64 ERA through 4.2 innings in two appearances for Austin Peay.

The Hilltoppers will look to keep the solid pitching going as they currently sport a 3.09 team ERA with 66 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched.

See the Hilltoppers and Governors face off Tuesday at 3pm CT at Nick Denes Field or listen to the game on ESPN 102.7 FM or online at espnradio1027.com.