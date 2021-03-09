InsideHilltopperSports - Mid-week preview: Kentucky

After dropping their weekend series at Tulane, the Hilltoppers will look to improve on a 4-6 start thus far on the 2021 season. First pitch is set for 3:00 PM CT on Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

This will be the 66th meeting between the Hilltoppers and Wildcats. Kentucky currently leads the all-time series 38-28, with WKU's last win coming back in 2016.

Last season when the two squads met in Lexington, it was each teams last game of the 2020 season before COVID-19 cancellations hit NCAA athletics. Kentucky came away with the victory 10-4.

While only two Hilltoppers are currently hitting over .300 in Davis Sims and Jackson Gray, WKU has racked up 23 doubles on the season, ranking 24th in the nation. On the mound WKU pitchers are still whiffing batters with 98 strikeouts through 90 innings of work, including Sean Bergeron who owns the 10th best strikeout to walk ratio in the country with 16.

Kentucky comes into the matchup at 7-2 with both losses coming to Ball State over the weekend. The Wildcats have three hitters batting over .300, including Reuben Church who owns a .464 average leading the team.

The game can be seen on SEC Network Plus and listened to live on 98.3 The Edge FM in Bowling Green with the first pitch coming at 3:00 PM CT.