A synopsis of what Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton said during Monday's press conference:

- Big game against Marshall, talks about them being the standard in the conference for a long time. Expecting a big challenge from them.

- Says playing Marshall is the biggest motivator.

- Says the last Marshall game (2014 where WKU won 67-66 in OT) he was a part of was the best game he's ever been a part of. He would like to take half of those points this time. Wants to try and rekindle that magic.

- Wanted to score more than 30 against Charlotte and left a lot of opportunities on the field. Wants to come up with more touchdowns, especially against Marshall.

- Players are playing with a lot of confidence and wants to build on that.

- Said they created a lot of explosive plays against Charlotte, wants to keep things going.

- Bowl eligibility is in the back of their minds, but still takes the one-game-at-a-time approach. Focus is to get a win at Marshall and keep on going.

- Need to contain Marshall's RB, Brenden Knox.

- Loves playing afternoon games and says his players love it too.

- Says Lucky Jackson is the backbone of the team and was happy to see him have a breakout game against Charlotte.