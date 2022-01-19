Monmouth DL Lorenzo Hernandez commits to WKU

The senior announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers early Wednesday evening over social media.

The 6-foot-1, 270-pound defensive lineman from Cherry Hill, New Jersey is coming off a season where was a 2nd-Team, All-Big South selection playing in 11 games and starting 10.

He tallied 25 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks this past season.

Monmouth also had a spring football season due to COVID, Hernandez played in every game, registering 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Before Hernandez took a visit to Bowling Green last week, he talked with InsideHilltopperSports.com about his interest in the Hilltoppers.

"I'm interested in them a lot. First FBS to actually pull the trigger," Hernandez said. "All FBS schools throughout my career have told me I'm too small for their level. Coach (Kenny) Baker and I had a great conversation and I really liked his juice, passion, and love for the game. Same with everyone else (Maurice Crum and Tyson Helton), but Coach Baker and I have a little more in common from what we have talked about and both playing FCS and having a relation to the state of Georgia."

In terms of his trip to Bowling Green, Hernandez was impressed, "it went very well loved the facilities and the coaches, very down to earth and genuine guys."

Hernandez joins a rolling list of transfer additions for Western Kentucky this offseason that includes the following athletes:

Desmyn Baker, LB, Rice

Upton Stout, DB, North Texas

Rome Weber, DB, Wyoming

Vincent Murphy, OL, South Carolina

Jarret Doege, QB, West Virginia

Michael Mathison, WR, Akron

Jaylen Hall, WR, Western Michigan