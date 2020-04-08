Eget has been talking with WKU co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Bryan Ellis for a while now and discusses his interest in the Hilltoppers.

West Ranch (Calif.) product Walker Eget is one of the latest quarterback offers for the Hilltoppers in the last few days. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect is coming off a stellar junior season where he threw for 3,250 yards and 40 touchdowns.

ON WESTERN KENTUCKY:

"I've done a good amount of research and watched some games. They push the ball down the field very well and it looks like they let their quarterbacks have full control of the offense. I'm hoping to check out campus in person after the virus stuff calms down."

ON BRYAN ELLIS

"He is a great man. Very honest with his recruits, and a very smart coach with a lot of experience. He said he loved my film and how I spin it. He loved my ability to keep the play alive."

ON OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED:

"I'm hearing from Eastern Washington, Columbia, Colorado State, and Fresno State a little bit."

ON WHAT HE'S LOOKING FOR IN A SCHOOL:

"I'm looking for a coaching staff I can have a great relationship with, good fanbase, and great teammates to be around. And it doesn't hurt to have cool uniforms!"