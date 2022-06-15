North Laurel (Ky.) 2024 G Trent Noah contacted by WKU

Western Kentucky was among one of the first schools to contact 2024 guard Trent Noah on Wednesday, an in-state talent that recently transferred to North Laurel (Ky.). While the Hilltoppers were one of the first to contact him, they haven't extended an offer. He's currently holding two offers from Coastal Carolina University and Northern Kentucky University. The rising junior revealed to InsideHilltopperSports.com that Wednesday was the first day that collegiate programs could reach out to him, and Western Kentucky got a hold of him early that morning.

“It’s an honor to be in touch with WKU, and obviously being from Kentucky, I’ve known about them my entire life. Today is the first official day that colleges can contact me, so we started talking early this morning.” — Trent Noah

Noah said he connected with WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham and assistant coach Martin Cross and said he really enjoyed talking to them and he liked that they were invested in him.

"I talked to Coach Cross and Coach Cunningham and I really liked that they’re invested in me and want to build a relationship.” — Trent Noah

Although no official offer, Noah said that being contacted by Western Kentucky means a lot to him and that he is eager to continue to build a relationship with the coaching staff and said he wants to come visit soon.

“It was definitely significant to hear from WKU and I’m interested in building relationships and getting on campus soon.” — Trent Noah

Noah said that as his recruitment journey begins to pick up, he's going to stay focused on getting better and developing. Last season at Harlan County (Ky.), the rising 2024 prospect averaged 28.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Noah also said that one of the players he thoroughly enjoys watching is former Kentucky guard transfer and current WKU player Dontaie Allen. He said that growing up in the state, he has picked up knowledge of the Hilltoppers' basketball program and is eager to continue to impress the coaching staff, as he said he is hungry for an offer from them.