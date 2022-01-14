North Texas a formidable challenge for WKU Saturday

Western Kentucky (10-6, 2-1 C-USA) has less than 48 hours of turnaround time before conference foe North Texas (10-4, 3-1 C-USA) comes to town for a Saturday afternoon showdown.

The Hilltoppers have won their last two games in conference play, including Thursday's 80-66 win over Rice.

WKU has established a 23-7 all-time record against North Texas, while head coach Rick Stansbury is 6-2 in his career against the Mean Green.

Saturday's matchup will be a rematch of the 2021 C-USA Championship game, where WKU fell short to North Texas in overtime.