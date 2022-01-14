 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Basketball-Hilltoppers conclude homestand against North Texas on Saturday
North Texas a formidable challenge for WKU Saturday

Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies
North Texas is currently 10-4 overall on the season, 3-1 in C-USA play (Photo: Rick Yeatts)
TV: Stadium/WKU PBS

WHO: North Texas at Western Kentucky

WHEN: Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: E.A. Diddle Arena - Bowling Green, KY.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | NORTH TEXAS

ESPN BPI: No. 104 | No. 73

KENPOM: No. 110 | No. 80

SAGARIN: No. 116 | No. 92

2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 120 | No. 60

Western Kentucky (10-6, 2-1 C-USA) has less than 48 hours of turnaround time before conference foe North Texas (10-4, 3-1 C-USA) comes to town for a Saturday afternoon showdown.

The Hilltoppers have won their last two games in conference play, including Thursday's 80-66 win over Rice.

WKU has established a 23-7 all-time record against North Texas, while head coach Rick Stansbury is 6-2 in his career against the Mean Green.

Saturday's matchup will be a rematch of the 2021 C-USA Championship game, where WKU fell short to North Texas in overtime.

"We both got different teams now. They've got some different guys and we've got some different guys. We're a different kind of team."
— Rick Stansbury

Against Rice, sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight kickstarted the Hilltoppers' offense in the first half, hitting a jumper at the buzzer heading into the locker room for halftime. McKnight finished off the evening with a double-double, grabbing 13 points, five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals.

Fifth year guard Josh Anderson came off the bench for another explosive performance as he finished with 17 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Senior forward Jairus Hamilton led Western Kentucky's offense in the second half, finishing the night with 22 points, 10 rebounds and one assist for a double-double.

PROJECTED North Texas STARTING LINEUP
Player HT/WT Year Notes

Tylor Perry

5'11"/182

Jr.

Perry averages 14.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Thomas Bell

6'6"/205

5th

Bell averages 11.3 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game.

Mardrez McBride

6'2"/180

Sr.

McBride averages 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Abou Ousmane

6'10"/230

So.

Ousmane averages 9.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Rubin Jones

6'5"/190

So.

Jones averages 8.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: JJ Murray (4.9 ppg), Aaron Scott (4.4 ppg), Hameir Wright (2.5 ppg).

They're really good. We all know they play at a different kind of pace. Really, really good defensively. They're gonna try to slow the game down, make it a slow game."
— Rick Stansbury

Sophomore forward Abou Ousmane led the Mean Green's offense in Thursday night's 69-65 win over Marshall.

At the end of the game, Ousmane had a double-double as he finished with a career-high 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

Fifth year forward Thomas Bell was also an important piece to the Mean Green's offense as he finished the night with 10 points, 12 rebounds, a career-high five and three blocks.

Western Kentucky-North Texas Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats)
Stat Western Kentucky North Texas

Points Per Game

77.5

66.9

Field Goal Percentage

.473

.432

Three-Point Percentage

.346

.338

Rebound Margin

-0.4

4.5

Assist to Turnover Ratio

1.2

1.1

Steals Per Game

9.1

7.2

Blocks Per Game

6.4

2.5

Opp. Points Per Game

68.4

56.5

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

.400

.416

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

.321

.277

NORTH TEXAS RECORD THIS SEASON: 10-4, 3-1 C-USA / KEY WINS: Oklahoma Christian, UT Arlington, (RV) Drake, LSU Shreveport, UMASS, Sam Houston, Wichita State, Rice, Middle Tennessee, Marshall; KEY LOSSES: Buffalo, No. 4 Kansas, Miami, UAB.

SERIES HISTORY: The Hilltoppers are 23-7 all-time against North Texas while head coach Rick Stansbury is 6-2 against the Mean Green. Saturday's matchup will be a rematch of the 2021 C-USA Championship game where the Hilltoppers fell short in overtime.

Western Kentucky takes on North Texas on Saturday afternoon at E.A. Diddle Arena with a 3 p.m. CT tipoff scheduled.

