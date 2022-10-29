WKU hosted its second straight home game in a conference clash against North Texas, who put up a great fight. This is the week that the Hilltoppers celebrate their homecoming, so the stakes are higher this Saturday. The Hilltoppers are coming off a 20-17 victory against UAB last Friday which was a game they had to rally from behind. Playing from behind is starting to become a common theme for WKU, as they've done it for the past couple of games. Western Kentucky has shown they can overcome leads in the past before, but today wasn't the case. North Texas came to play, turning a 20-13 halftime advantage into 40-13 win against the Hilltoppers on Saturday. The Mean Green improve to 5-4 on the season, 4-1 in Conference USA. With the loss, Western Kentucky drops to 5-4 overall, 3-2 in conference play.

"Hats off to North Texas, great job by them," said Coach Helton. "They played exceptional today. We couldn't stop them, they made explosive plays and then they stopped us. It's a very disappointing loss for us, so we'll have to regroup."

First Half Analysis:

Western Kentucky opened the game with a quick three-and-out, something they don't want to see. You could tell from the jump that the Hilltoppers weren't playing with their normal rhythm and it was affecting their ability to score for the entire half. North Texas opened up the game with a touchdown on their first drive. Quarterback Austin Aune threw a 28-yard strike to Kaylon Horton to put the first points on the board with 11:39 remaining in the first quarter. WKU was forced to punt on their next possession and it took North Texas just three plays to score their next touchdown with Aune connecting with Damon Ward for a 56-yard strike to put the Mean Green up 14-0 early with 8:24 remaining in the first quarter. Some signs of life were shown from WKU as they were able to answer with a touchdown drive of their own. After a 56-yard connection to Jaylan Hall, Austin Reed was able to connect with Joshua Simon on a 5-yard touchdown pass to bring the game within one score at 14-7. WKU would go on to score two field goals before the half, as did North Texas. WKU's Jaylan Hall muffed a punt return attempt that was recovered by Ikaika Ragsdale of North Texas with 23 seconds remaining in the half. That allowed North Texas to get three points on the board as time expired, making the score 20-13.

Second Half Analysis:

The third quarter was definitely one to forget by both teams. Neither team was able to put any points on the board the entire 15 minutes and that's credit to the defense that was played. WKU's defense made a statement throughout the quarter, taking North Texas out of their offensive rhythm. However, the Hilltoppers weren't able to capitalize off these opportunities. Offensively, the Hilltoppers put together a 18-play, 89-yard drive and got the the 11-yard line of North Texas only to have Brayden Narveson miss a 29-yard field goal attempt. The fourth quarter was nothing short of a disaster for WKU, as North Texas scored three touchdowns and quickly turned the contest into a blowout. A five-yard touchdown strike from Aune to Ikaika Ragsdale got the scoring started for the Mean Green. Western Kentucky's best drive of the quarter ended when North Texas defensive back Logan Wilson picked off Austin Reed at the Mean Green 11-yard line. That led to a 39-yard rushing score by Ayo Adeyi to bump the North Texas led to 33-13 with 8:57 remaining. Reed was misfire on a 4th-and-8 throw intended for Malachi Corley that gave North Texas the ball back at midfield. Eight plays later, Aune would hookup with Ragsdale again for an 11-yard score to put 40-points on the board for the Mean Green and give Western Kentucky a disappointing loss at home.

Key Players:

Austin Reed was able to complete 29 of his 49 pass attempts, for 320 yards, and one touchdown. Malachi Corley led the team in receiving with eight receptions for 97 yards, averaging 12.1 yards per reception JacQues Evans led the team in tackles once again with 15 in total.

What's Next:

WKU will look to regroup and get back in the win column next week when they take on Charlotte on the road next Saturday at 11:00 CT.

Final Stats: