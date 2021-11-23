Notebook: A high stakes game at Marshall looms

Western Kentucky finds themselves on a six-game winning streak after Saturday's 52-17 drubbing of Florida Atlantic. Now, the C-USA East Division is on the line as the Hilltoppers (7-4 overall, 6-1 in C-USA) travel to arch-rival Marshall (7-4 overall, 5-2 in C-USA).

The winner earns a trip to the C-USA Championship game on Friday, December 3rd.

The Thundering Herd bounced back over the weekend with a 49-28 road win over Charlotte in which they put up 588 yards of offense including five rushing touchdowns.

Offensively, Marshall is led by quarterback Grant Wells and running back Ali Rasheen.

Wells has racked up 3,357 yards passing and 15 touchdowns so far this season while throwing at a 67% clip. However, he has been turnover prone, throwing 12 interceptions on the year.

Against Charlotte, Wells was an efficient 21-of-28 passing for 267 yards and two scores.

Rasheen is a workhorse that has 1,142 yards rushing on the season with 20 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He had 23 carries for 203 yards

The Thundering Herd also has a veteran one-two punch at wide receiver in Corey Grammage (62 catches, 784 yards, 2 TD) and Xavier Gaines (38 catches, 447 yards, 3 TD).

Marshall boasts the nations 16th-best passing defense, allowing 187.5 yards per game and is led by junior linebacker Abraham Beauplan, who leads the team with 92 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.

Sophomore linebacker Eli Neal is second on the team in tackles with 83 and leads the team in sacks with 5.5.

Safety Cory McCoy is Marshall's third-leading tackler with 60 to go along with two interceptions and defensive back Stephen Gilmore leads the team with three interceptions.