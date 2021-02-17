WKU coach Rick Stansbury and players Taveion Hollingsworth and Carson Williams met with the media Wednesday to preview this weekend's series with North Texas, which is 12-6 overall, 8-2 in C-USA and riding a three-game win streak.

The Hilltoppers – now 15-4 overall and 8-2 in Conference USA – haven't lost since January 9 vs. Louisiana Tech and are currently being considered as an at-large team for the NCAA Tournament. In the latest bracketology updates, CBS Sports has WKU as a No. 10 seed, while both ESPN and FOX Sports have it as a No. 12 seed.

Fresh off a series sweep of Rice and riding a six-game win streak, Western Kentucky is back in action this weekend as it hits the road for a two-game swing at North Texas.

NOTES:

From coach Rick Stansbury ...

– Some games take on more meanings than others, especially when you get towards the end of the season. But, they all count as one win and one loss. We'll have our work cut out for us with North Texas.

– All of these games take on an importance. This is our last road series. It's never easy to go on the road, but we're excited to have the opportunity. Our guys will be ready for it.

– We're proceeding to go play Saturday and Sunday. We'll see what the next day brings. We'll be ready when they say to come play.

– North Texas doesn't mind winning in the 50s and 60s. They've got four seniors and a great point guard back. They have some depth and are well put together. It'll be a challenge for us.

–––

From Taveion Hollingsworth ...

– WKU is definitely prepared and ready. North Texas is one of the best teams in the conference and we're going to be ready.

– We're just going to keep going. We have a target on our back and we're not going to let up.

– The game can come down to one play. You've got to play until the clock runs out.

– We've got to stay in front of Javion Hamlet and limit him.

–––

From Carson Williams ...

– We treat everyone the same, but this one does feel a little bit different with us being the top two teams in the conference. There's some extra motivation going into this game, especially for the older guys.

– You can't take any game lightly. It all came down to one game in winning the conference last year. You've got to be ready for any team you play.

– The chemistry is our biggest speciality and we're coming together. We're only going to get better the more we play.

– It took some time for me to figure out my role this season. It took me some time to figure it out so I could help my team the best I could.