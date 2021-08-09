Notebook: Tyson Helton discusses the start of WKU's fall camp

With only 24 days to go until the Hilltoppers kickoff their 2021 season against Tennessee-Martin, WKU head coach Tyson Helton met with the media following Monday's practice to discuss how the start of fall camp has gone so far.

NOTES:

– Helton said that practice has gone how he thought it would to begin fall camp. He said there's been great competition on both sides of the ball and everyone has done a nice job. He said that everyone is staying healthy, and mentioned that everyone has to stay sharp moving forward.

– Relating to all the new players on the team, Helton said they're all doing a really nice job. "All of the guys that we signed that were transfer guys are really going to help us," he said. Helton noted that the transfer guys are going to play, and that the reason WKU brought in so many transfers was so they could come in and help out right away.

– Helton on recent Georgia Tech safety transfer Kaleb Oliver: "We needed to add some depth in the back-end. I think he'll compete. He's still trying to get used to everything and isn't in pads yet, but we'll see what he does when he gets in pads." Helton said that Oliver has been with the team for three practices now.

– Helton said that offensive coordinator Zach Kittley will have a great balance when it comes to passing the ball and running it this season. "With Bailey (Zappe) being the quarterback and the style of offense, there'll probably be more passes than runs, but you've got to be a good run team if you're going to be successful," Helton said.

– Helton said he's seen some good things out of the WKU running back room, and "there's a lot of depth there." He said that running backs coach Carlos Locklyn has a lot of guys that he can put out on the field.

– Helton said WKU will have a scrimmage Saturday, and noted that this will be "a tough week" for the team. "This will be our first scrimmage, so we really want to push them all week," he said.