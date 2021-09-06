Notebook: WKU coach Tyson Helton previews Army

WKU head coach Tyson Helton met with the media Monday to preview the Hilltoppers' contest against the Black Knights, and the main notes from his press conference are listed below.

Army is coming off a 43-10 win over Georgia State in its season opener. The Black Knights put up 356 yards of offense, with 258 of that coming from the rushing attack.

Fresh off a 59-21 season-opening win over UT Martin, Western Kentucky is back in action this weekend as it hits the road to West Point, New York for a Saturday morning matchup with Army on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

- Helton said that he is really excited about this week because it is a great opportunity to play Army on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. "It's a great honor to play in that game," he said. "I can't think of a better environment."

- Helton announced that tight end Josh Simon has a knee injury and said that WKU will "see how that progresses." When asked if Simon would be out for Saturday's game, Helton said he doesn't know yet.

- Helton spoke highly of Army's location in West Point, saying that it is a great campus with a great stadium and a great atmosphere. "The pageantry of college football on a day like (9/11) is going to be tremendous," he said. "Just really excited to have that opportunity."

- Helton said Army is a really good football team and Black Knights' coach Jeff Monken does a great job. He said they have really good quarterbacks who know how to run the system and a big fullback who is 260 pounds and hard to tackle. "They just wear you down."



- On how WKU will approach limiting Army, Helton said this: "I guess you have to Army them back like we did (in the Hilltoppers' 17-8 win in 2019). We've gotta play ball control on offense and be able to run the football and eat up the clock. It may be a boring football game, but that's kind of the formula."

