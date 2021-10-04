 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football – Coach Tyson Helton Previews UTSA
Notebook: WKU coach Tyson Helton previews C-USA opener vs. UTSA

Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor
@TMansfieldMedia
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky managing editor and primary beat reporter for InsideHilltopperSports.com.

After suffering a 48-31 loss to Big Ten program and No. 17 ranked Michigan State last Saturday in East Lansing, Western Kentucky will look to snap a three-game losing streak this weekend as it hosts an undefeated UTSA team for its Conference USA opener at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

UTSA (5-0 overall, 1-0 C-USA) is coming off a 24-17 win over UNLV and also has victories over Illinois and Memphis under its belt. The Roadrunners are averaging 34.6 points and 431.4 yards per game while holding their opponents to just 17.6 points each outing.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Western Kentucky (1-3 overall, 0-0 C-USA) vs. UTSA (5-0, 1-0 C-USA)

When: Saturday, October 9 | 6 PM

Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium | Bowling Green, Ky.

TV: Stadium | Radio: SAM 100.7 FM in BG

Line: WKU -3 | Over/Under 70.5

To preview Saturday's game, WKU head coach Tyson Helton met with the media Monday.

You can find the main news and notes from Helton's press conference below.

NOTES

– Helton said that it'll be great to start Conference USA play this week. He said that UTSA is a really good football team with a 5-0 record. "When I watch them on film, there's a reason why they're undefeated," he said. "Our guys are really excited about the opportunity to start conference play."

– Helton said the team really needs the WKU fans to come out and support on Saturday, just like they did for the Indiana game. He said that was a fantastic environment, and it would be awesome to recreate that for the UTSA game as it is another big opponent for the Hilltoppers.

– Helton said there's some bumps and bruises after the Michigan State game, but he thinks that everyone will be available for UTSA – except for possibly A.J. Brathwaite, who has been battling an injury.

– Helton said it'll be a huge challenge for WKU's defense to defend UTSA quarterback Frank Harris and running back Sincere McCormick. Additionally, he said the Roadrunners will want to control the clock and have a big offensive line to protect Harris and McCormick.

–Helton said that starting Conference USA play is a different benchmark to the season. He said what you do in the non-conference doesn't matter once you hit conference play. "Looking at trying to be 1-0 in conference play – that's all we're trying to do right now," he said.

– Helton spoke about quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, saying that they have a great connection – and that's what leads to their success on the field. "Bailey knows where Jerreth is going to be," he said.

– In addition to UTSA's offense being successful, Helton said that the Roadrunners' defensive unit is also very good. He said that UTSA's defense matches up well with WKU's offense, so it'll be a tough challenge for the Hilltoppers.

****

