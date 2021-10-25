Notebook: WKU coach Tyson Helton previews Charlotte

Charlotte comes to Bowling Green after suffering a 38-9 home loss to Florida Atlantic last Thursday. The 49ers – who are 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Conference USA – are putting up 26.9 points and 397 yards per game, while allowing 27.4 points and 444.7 yards. Quarterback Chris Reynolds leads the way for Charlotte, having thrown for 1,537 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Carrying plenty of momentum after winning back-to-back games against Old Dominion and FIU, Western Kentucky will try to make it three straight victories this weekend as it hosts Charlotte on Saturday for Homecoming at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

– Helton said that it's another big week for WKU going up against Charlotte and it'll be good to be back home after playing on the road the past two weeks. He said the Hilltoppers have some momentum going after picking up back-to-back wins and need to keep the winning streak going.

– Helton said Charlotte is a "very good football team" and at this point in the Conference USA season, just like it is every year, it's anyone's game. "Everybody's fighting, scratching and clawing to stay in the hunt, so we'll get their best shot and we need to be ready to play," Helton said.

– Helton said his team is very resilient and tough and doesn't get caught up in wins and losses, but instead controls what they can control. He mentioned how tough the first part of WKU's schedule was and said: "I do think the first part of the schedule, with it being as tough as it was, has helped us. I think we've grown as a football team. I think we're a well-coached team, I think we're a tougher football team, I think we've learned a lot about ourselves as a football team."

– Helton said WKU is hungry and has plenty of goals and aspirations – and the Hilltoppers get to control their own destiny right now. "That's a week-to-week thing, and we're going to work really hard to control our destiny," he said.

– Helton said Saturday's game vs. Charlotte is going to be a four-quarter game. He stated that the 49ers' offense gives people problems and they're well-coached. "I know they'll be ready to play, and so we need to be ready to play," he said.