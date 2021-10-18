Notebook: WKU coach Tyson Helton previews FIU

FIU (1-5 overall, 0-2 C-USA) is currently on a five-game losing streak and hasn't won since defeating FCS program Long Island in its season opener back on September 2. The Panthers have struggled on both sides of the ball, scoring just 27.83 points per game while allowing their opponents to put up 36.83 points with 428 yards.

Fresh off a 43-20 road win at Old Dominion that snapped a four-game losing streak, Western Kentucky will try to keep its momentum going this weekend as it again hits the road – this time to Miami, Florida – for a Saturday evening Conference USA matchup at FIU.

– Helton said that the Old Dominion win was a good one and the team is looking forward to going back on the road to play at FIU. "Our guys are in great spirits. It was good to get the monkey off our back and get the win," he said. "Guys are really pumped up."

– Helton said it's not easy to go on the road and get a good win, but his team was able to do it at ODU and they need to do it again at FIU. "We need to recreate that again," he said.

– Helton on where his stands at the halfway point of the season: "Well, the record isn't what we want it to be, but I do think because of the level of competition we've played, I think we're sharper for playing that level of competition. We'll have to see in the last half of the season how that pays off for us – hopefully it will.

"I feel like our best football is still ahead of us. I don't think we're anywhere close to playing a complete game as a team. I felt like we were much improved last week and we're getting there, but I still think we have a lot of good football to play. Once we can hit on all cylinders, I'd really like to see what we can do.

"The second half of the season, that's going to be exciting for me to see if we can get on a roll, get on a winning streak and play really good team football."

– Helton said his defense created turnovers against ODU, and that was huge for the team. He said the defense got after the quarterback and made him turn the ball over – and that's what happens when a defense plays well.

– Helton said his receiving core has been "exceptional" through the first six games of the season. He said he loves how they're playing because they're all playing for each other. He said he can put any wideout out there and they'll go make a big play.

– Helton said FIU is a "very capable" team and the Panthers are a big, physical squad. He mentioned quarterback Max Bortenschlager as a capable QB and said FIU does a good job with their passing game. He also said that running back D'Vonte Price is hard to tackle and can moves the chains.