Notebook: WKU coach Tyson Helton previews Indiana

The Hilltoppers are off to a 1-1 start to the 2021 season after opening the year with a win over FCS program UT Martin and dropping a tough loss at Army in Week 2. The Hoosiers (1-2 overall) make the trip to Bowling Green after losing 38-24 to No. 8 ranked Cincinnati at home last week.

– Helton said this week's game is a big one and he's really excited about the opportunity to play Indiana at home. "It should be a great atmosphere," he said. "I know the crowd will be there and I know everybody will be excited. Just a big week overall."

– Helton said Indiana is a really good football team and that the Hoosiers have playmakers everywhere. He said IU coach Tom Allen does "a fantastic job." "It's going to take everything we've got to go and try to win this game, but really excited for that opportunity," he said.

– In terms of injuries, Helton said WKU has everyone they need for Saturday's game.

– Helton said WKU went back to the details during the bye week – playing fundamental football, getting blocks on defense, controlling the line of scrimmage, ect. "Just football 101," he said. According to Helton, the Hilltoppers practiced three days in a row and were in pads two of those days and got after it. He said it was a very positive week.

– Helton said that WKU will need to start fast against Indiana and will have to not turn the ball over and limit penalties. He mentioned a drive from the Army game where the Hilltoppers were moving the ball and had two penalties that halted the series. "We've got to get those corrected," he said.

– "If I'm Indiana right now, I'm a mad football team," Helton said. He said that Indiana should've beat Cincinnati last week – and the Hoosiers know that, too. He said IU made some mistakes but would've won if those mistakes weren't made. In terms of IU being mad, Helton said that's the challenge for WKU: "What if Indiana comes in here and they get those things cleaned up? That's going to be the biggest challenge for us. At the same time, defensively, we've got to try to create those turnovers and get the ball back."

– "I do like our matchup against them," Helton said. "It's going to be interesting to see how we matchup against those guys. Indiana is an extremely talented football team. If you look across the board – I don't mind saying this – they're a lot more talented than we are. That doesn't mean you win the football game. If we play good disciplined football, we'll have a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter."