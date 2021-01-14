After losing two of its last three games, Western Kentucky will look to bounce back this weekend as it faces Marshall twice in three days – on Friday at E.A. Diddle Arena and Sunday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va.

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury and players Luke Frampton and Jordan Rawls met with the media Thursday afternoon to preview this weekend's games against the Thundering Herd.

NOTES:

– Stansbury said it's very important that WKU gets off to good starts in games. He said when you don't get off to a good start, it hurts your defense because you're playing from behind.

– Stansbury said Marshall will play with five shooters, and that's tough because you have to guard the 3-point shot. It's a tough system to defend, and when they're making shots they're hard to beat.

– Stansbury said it's better that WKU and Marshall are playing with a day break instead of back-to-back games. He said it's good to play once at Diddle and once in Huntington.

– Stansbury said that WKU is the hunted and has a big bullseye on its chest. He said if you win that first game, then there's an even bigger target for the second game.

– Rawls said WKU has to come out focused Friday against Marshall. He said he didn't think they were as focused in their last time out against Louisiana Tech, and they have to be better against the Herd.

– Frampton said Marshall is a great team and they actually recruited him out of high school. He played with Herd standout Jarrod West in AAU. He said it'll be nice to be back playing close to home as Huntington is just 45 minutes away from home.

– Frampton said he's been working on his shot a lot after struggling against Louisiana Tech last week. He said he came back out to the court right after Saturday's game and worked on his shot because it just didn't feel right during the game.