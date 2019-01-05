Western Kentucky jumped out to a 21-0 lead before Old Dominion finally got on the scoreboard, but the Monarchs switched their defense, increased their intensity, and kept chipping and chipping and chipping away.

Then, splash! A three-pointer by Justice Kithcart gave Old Dominion their first lead at 52-51, midway through the second half and the Monarchs never looked back.

Western Kentucky would tie it at 62 with around three minutes remaining, but Xavier Green nailed a three-pointer from the top the key to give the Monarchs the lead for good with 1:44 remaining as they defeated the Hilltoppers 69-66.

The Hilltoppers were led by Charles Bassey, who scored 19 points and grabbed ten rebounds. Taveion Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson added 17 points a piece.

Old Dominion was led by B.J. Stith, who had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ahmad Caver added 18 points for the Monarchs.

With the win, Old Dominion improves to 11-4 overall, 1-1 in conference play. Western Kentucky drops to 8-7 overall, 1-1 in conference play.

That was the largest comeback win for Old Dominion in program history.