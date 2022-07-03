Oldham County (Ky.) 2024 PG Max Green contacted by WKU
Western Kentucky has recently discovered another intriguing in-state talent, reaching out to Oldham County (Ky.) 2024 point guard Max Green, who recently impressed the Hilltoppers' coaching staff at a tournament last month.
The 6-foot-5 point guard spoke with InsideHilltopperSports.com about how it felt to garner the interest of Western Kentucky, revealing that he was contacted by WKU assistant coach Martin Cross.
Green, who already knows a bit about the Hilltoppers' program, said that in addition to a great phone conversation with Coach Cross, the two have also been communicating over text message.
Green said that Western Kentucky began to get involved in his recruitment a few weeks ago during an NCAA certified tournament at Martha Layne Collins High School.
His performance caught the attention of one of the assistant coaches, who was in attendance. He said that the next weekend, head coach Rick Stansbury was in attendance to watch him showcase his skills at a Next Up Recruits camp.
As an in-state player, Green said that garnering interest from the Hilltoppers is really huge for his recruitment. He also said that his sister is attending Western Kentucky next year, which makes the interest from the program even more special for him.
Green said that he's extremely interested in Western Kentucky and is eager to continue to build a relationship with the Hilltoppers' coaching staff.
He also said that he is interested in getting down to Bowling Green to check out campus if that option becomes available in the future.
Green said that playing for Oldham County and playing AAU basketball for Grand Park Premier has been instrumental in his growth and development.
He said that Oldham County has helped him to improve and become a leader while playing for Grand Park Premier has given him the opportunity to play with and against a variety of in-state talent.
Western Kentucky isn't the only school to reach out to Green as he's also recently heard from Bellarmine, Ohio and Liberty.
Green also said that his coaching staff at both Oldham County and Grand Park Premier have helped him to up his game.
Green revealed that having learned from the coaching staff of Oldham County and Grand Park Premier has also helped him to get used to competing under maximum exposure.
