Oldham County (Ky.) 2024 PG Max Green contacted by WKU

Western Kentucky has recently discovered another intriguing in-state talent, reaching out to Oldham County (Ky.) 2024 point guard Max Green, who recently impressed the Hilltoppers' coaching staff at a tournament last month. The 6-foot-5 point guard spoke with InsideHilltopperSports.com about how it felt to garner the interest of Western Kentucky, revealing that he was contacted by WKU assistant coach Martin Cross. Green, who already knows a bit about the Hilltoppers' program, said that in addition to a great phone conversation with Coach Cross, the two have also been communicating over text message.

“I had a phone call with Coach Cross and had a great conversation. I’m glad that WKU and I can be in contact. It’s a school with a rich basketball history and traditions.” — Max Green

Green said that Western Kentucky began to get involved in his recruitment a few weeks ago during an NCAA certified tournament at Martha Layne Collins High School. His performance caught the attention of one of the assistant coaches, who was in attendance. He said that the next weekend, head coach Rick Stansbury was in attendance to watch him showcase his skills at a Next Up Recruits camp.

“One of the assistant saw me play a game at the NCAA sanctioned event that Collins hosted a few weeks back. The next weekend, Coach Stansbury watched me play at the Next Up Recruits camp.” — Max Green

As an in-state player, Green said that garnering interest from the Hilltoppers is really huge for his recruitment. He also said that his sister is attending Western Kentucky next year, which makes the interest from the program even more special for him.

“WKU is a bucket list school for any hooper in Kentucky and my sister is attending there next year, so that makes it even more special.” — Max Green

Green said that he's extremely interested in Western Kentucky and is eager to continue to build a relationship with the Hilltoppers' coaching staff. He also said that he is interested in getting down to Bowling Green to check out campus if that option becomes available in the future.

“I want to continue to build a relationship with the entire coaching staff throughout my recruitment process. I hope that I’m able to come down to Bowling Green for a visit, if that opportunity becomes available.” — Max Green

Green said that playing for Oldham County and playing AAU basketball for Grand Park Premier has been instrumental in his growth and development. He said that Oldham County has helped him to improve and become a leader while playing for Grand Park Premier has given him the opportunity to play with and against a variety of in-state talent. Western Kentucky isn't the only school to reach out to Green as he's also recently heard from Bellarmine, Ohio and Liberty.

“Oldham County has really benefited me over the years, improving me as a leader and getting me used to big games. With AAU, it’s helped me to play with a wide variety of great players and play against lots of high-level talent.” — Max Green

Green also said that his coaching staff at both Oldham County and Grand Park Premier have helped him to up his game.

“The coaching staff for both my AAU program and high school team have put me in positions where I can just play my game under maximum exposure, which has really helped me so far.” — Max Green