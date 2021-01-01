The last time the 49ers and Hilltoppers faced off, the 49ers escaped Diddle Arena in a thriller during bonus play as Jordan Shepherd hit a runner with a second left in regulation to secure a hard-earned road win. Both teams ended up with 5 players a piece scoring in double figures, but the Niners dominated the glass battle 34-24.

Charlotte is a deep and experienced group. Shepherd and Young are a dynamic duo of guards who can score from pretty much anywhere in a half court offense. Milos Supica is a lighter big who has a soft touch around the rim and plays hard, but Bassey's physicality should wear on him over the course of 40 minutes. Charlotte overall is just solid. They don't necessarily excel in one area (shooting the three, defending the paint, rebounding, etc.) but they are a group of multiple working parts that make up a solid basketball team. Expect the Tops to be challenged on the road today.