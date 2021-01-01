Opponent Preview: Charlotte 49ers
Date: January 1st, 2021
Location: Halton Arena, Charlotte; North Carolina
Time/TV: 3:00 PM CT, Stadium, FOX Sports South, WKU PBS
WKU/Charlotte Series
Series vs Charlotte: WKU leads 21-11
Last Meeting: Charlotte 72, WKU 70 (2020)
The last time the 49ers and Hilltoppers faced off, the 49ers escaped Diddle Arena in a thriller during bonus play as Jordan Shepherd hit a runner with a second left in regulation to secure a hard-earned road win. Both teams ended up with 5 players a piece scoring in double figures, but the Niners dominated the glass battle 34-24.
Charlotte (4-3)
Head coach: Ron Sanchez (28-37 at Charlotte and career)
Offense (Per Game): 66 points, 45.6 FG%, 33.3 3-pt FG%, 71.6 FT%, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 12 turnovers, 5.4 steals, 3.6 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 61.7 points, 41 oFG%, 30.7 o3-pt FG%, 29.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 12.6 turnovers, 7.1 steals, 4.1 blocks
Projected Charlotte Starters
#13 Jordan Shepherd, G, 6-4, 190, Sr. (12.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.9 apg)
#30 Jhery Matos, G, 6-5, 195, Sr. (8.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.9 apg)
#1 Jahmir Young, G, 6-2, 185, So. (18.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.9 apg)
#3 Brice Williams, G, 6-7, 215, So. (8.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.4 apg)
#5 Milos Supica, F, 6-9, 240, Sr. (9.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 0.9 apg)
WKU (7-2)
Head coach: Rick Stansbury (89-54 at WKU, 382-219 all-time)
Offense (Per Game): 77.4 points, 44.9 FG%, 31.1 3-pt FG%, 77.2 FT%,, 39 rebounds, 14 assists, 12.9 turnovers, 7.2 steals, 4.3 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 73.1 points, 44.3 oFG%, 41.5 o3pt-FG%, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 14.4 turnovers, 5.8 steals, 3.3 blocks
Projected WKU Starters
#21 Kenny Cooper, G, 6-0, 190, Sr. (2.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.4 apg)
#11 Taveion Hollingsworth, G, 6-2, 165, Sr. (14.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.3 apg)
#4 Josh Anderson, F, 6-6, 190, Sr. (9.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.2 apg)
#22 Carson WIlliams, F, 6-5, 240, Sr. (5.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 0.9 apg)
#23 Charles Bassey, C, 6-11, 235, Jr. (17.8 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 3.6 blk)
Charlotte Notes/Analysis
Charlotte is a deep and experienced group. Shepherd and Young are a dynamic duo of guards who can score from pretty much anywhere in a half court offense. Milos Supica is a lighter big who has a soft touch around the rim and plays hard, but Bassey's physicality should wear on him over the course of 40 minutes. Charlotte overall is just solid. They don't necessarily excel in one area (shooting the three, defending the paint, rebounding, etc.) but they are a group of multiple working parts that make up a solid basketball team. Expect the Tops to be challenged on the road today.
WKU Next 5 Games
1/2/21 @ Charlotte
1/8/21 vs LA Tech
1/9/21 vs LA Tech
1/14/21 @ Marshall (CBS Sports Network)
1/17/21 vs Marshall