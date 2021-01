All-time series: WKU leads 18-14

Last Meeting: WKU 95, LA Tech 91 (OT) (2020)

Taveion Hollingsworth put on a performance that will live in WKU hoops history forever the last time the Tops matched up with the Bulldogs. LA Tech built up a 17-point advantage late in the second half, only to have it erased by big time shots from Hollingsworth who went on to put up a career-high 43 points in the overtime victory.