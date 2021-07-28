Opponent preview series: Hilltoppers travel to Old Dominion on October 16

Editor's note: This is part six of a 12-part series on InsideHilltopperSports.com previewing Western Kentucky football's 12 opponents for the 2021 season. The sixth opponent preview is Old Dominion. Western Kentucky's second Conference USA game of the season will take the Hilltoppers to Norfolk, Virginia for an afternoon matchup against Old Dominion, which chose to opt-out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Monarchs' last played game was November 30, 2019. ODU went just 1-11 overall with an 0-8 mark in C-USA in 2019, and WKU picked up a 20-3 win over the Monarchs in the two sides' last meeting on October 5, 2019.

GAME INFORMATION Western Kentucky at Old Dominion Saturday, October 16 | 2:30 PM S.B. Ballard Stadium | Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN3

2020 RESULTS Old Dominion chose to opt-out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Stone Smartt – Quarterback – Senior Coming into the 2021 campaign, senior quarterback Stone Smartt – who threw for 1,006 yards and a touchdown with six interceptions, while rushing for 181 yards and five more TDs in 2019 – will be expected to be the starter for ODU. He'll be tasked with leading an offense that scored just 16.3 points per game with an average of 273.8 yards two seasons ago. Aaron Moore – Wide Receiver – Redshirt Sophomore Wide receiver Aaron Moore played in 11 games for Old Dominion in 2019, making 26 receptions for 389 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 15 yards per catch and 35 yards per game, and will be expected to be more productive in 2021. Jordan Young – Linebacker – Senior Old Dominion's defense gave up nearly 30 points and 370 yards per game in 2019, but experienced linebacker Jordan Young made 86 tackles and recorded an interception and will be expected to lead the way on that side of the ball this season. In three seasons at ODU, Young has recorded 246 total tackles with 13 tackles for loss.