Opponent preview series: Tennessee-Martin the first test for Hilltoppers

Editor's note: This is part one of a 12-part series on InsideHilltopperSports.com previewing Western Kentucky football's 12 opponents for the 2021 season. The first opponent preview is Tennessee-Martin. FBS teams are almost always favorites in games against FCS programs, but every now and then a quality FCS school will sneak up on a FBS club and hand it an upset. It happened to Western Kentucky in both 2019 and 2018, as the Hilltoppers lost to Central Arkansas and Maine. The Hilltoppers didn't face a FCS program last season, but it's safe to say that they're not going to overlook UT-Martin in their season opener for the 2021 campaign.

GAME INFORMATION WKU vs. UT-Martin Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 7 PM Houchens-Smith Stadium ESPN+

2020 RESULTS Murray State – Loss, 14-10 Eastern Illinois – Win, 28-15 Jacksonville State – Loss, 37-20 Austin Peay – Win, 37-34 Tennessee State – Loss, 26-24 Southeast Missouri – Loss, 21-16 Tennessee Tech – Win, 40-7 Overall: 3-4 | Conference: 3-4

PLAYERS TO WATCH Colton Dowell – Wide Receiver – Redshirt Junior Dowell looks to be the Skyhawks' offensive leader coming into the season after reeling in 40 receptions for 459 yards and four touchdowns during the FCS spring season earlier this year. Starting in all seven games for UT-Martin, Dowell was named to the All-OVC first team as he averaged 11.5 yards per reception and 65.6 all-purpose yards per game. Dowell has played in 30 total games over three seasons with the Skyhawks, scoring 11 TDs with 1,362 all-purpose yards. Deven Sims – Safety – Redshirt Junior After recording 60 total tackles – including five for loss – a season ago, the safety Sims is back to anchor the UT-Martin defense this season. A 2021 Preseason All-OVC selection after being named to the All-OVC first team last season, Sims has played in 25 games with the Skyhawks over three seasons – recording 101 total tackles. John Ford – Linebacker – Graduate Senior Linebacker John Ford, who made 43 tackles and picked off two passes during the spring, is also back for a UT-Martin defense that gave up just 22 points per game over its seven contests. Ford has tallied 57 tackles in two seasons with the Skyhawks.