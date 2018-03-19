With spring practice commencing in one day, it seems like an opportune time to discuss some headlines and look ahead at the 2018 season.

Four-Star Quarterback

Kevaris Thomas was already a steal when he committed to WKU on December 10, 2017. The 6’4”, 230 pound dual-threat quarterback had offers from the likes of Colorado State, FAU, FIU, Liberty, South Alabama, South Florida, and Temple. Thomas will bring a different look to the quarterback play with a big frame and, obviously, mobility. On Tuesday, February 6, Thomas received a rating bump from 247Sports: going from a three-star to four-star. Thomas becomes the first-ever four-star prospect to sign with the Hilltoppers. He remains a three-star on Rivals.

Quarterback Battle

Speaking of quarterback… While fans are undoubtedly anxious to see who “replaces” Mike White, any worries should be put to rest knowing that WKU is in a good position despite an imminent position battle. I put “replaces” in quotations because fans must recognize that no one is going to play exactly like their predecessor: no matter the school, no matter the position. Drew Eckels, the heir-apparent, heads into the season 15-24 for 214 yards, 9.21 yards per attempt, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception (2015-2017). Eckels will give WKU more a running-quarterback style made apparent by the 1-2 times per game he was brought in for an option play. Although we do not have many statistics or indicators on the senior, Eckels has likely soaked in a wealth of knowledge from Brandon Doughty and Mike White. Redshirt-Sophomore Steven Duncan stands at a solid 6’4” and 235 pounds. Although he only saw 2 snaps in 2017 (2-2, 2 yards), open-practices showed a lot of promise for the pocket-style passer. His stature – very Cam Newton-esque – makes him capable of, both, absorbing hits and delivering some punishment himself. Davis Shanley spent his first year on the Hill on the scout team: helping the defense better prepare for mobile quarterbacks. During his high school senior season, Shanley threw for 1,669 yards and rushed for 471; over a two-year time period, he accumulated 4,017 passing yards, 39 touchdown passes, 1,094 rushing yards, and 15 rushing touchdowns. More mobility out of quarterback play has been a theme from 2017 and onward; Shanley fits that criteria. Of course, you cannot count out Kevaris Thomas simply because he is the new kid on the block. To put things into perspective, Thomas is the frame of Eckels and Duncan with the mobility of Shanely: the perfect storm that could prove to be too much for opponents.

Departure of Steve Spurrier Jr.

When Sanford put together his coaching staff in 2017, Steve Spurrier Jr. was a name that caught the attention of the fan base and conference. Spurrier Jr. – the son of legendary Steve Spurrier Sr. – held various assistant positions with the South Carolina Gamecocks during his father’s reign (2005-2015). After Spurrier Sr.’s retirement, Jr. went to Oklahoma where he served as an Offensive and Recruiting Specialist. While at WKU, Jr. was the Assistant Head Coach and Quarterbacks Coach. During his time with the Hilltoppers, Spurrier Sr. made a few appearances on the WKU sideline: giving the Tops some welcomed attention and a free recruiting tool. Mid-February, news broke that Spurrier Jr. was reportedly leaving WKU for Mike Leach’s Washington State. There, Jr. will be the Outside Receivers Coach. Due to recent university-wide budget cuts, it is entirely possible that Head Coach Mike Sanford will absorb the Quarterback Coach responsibilities, as well. According to WKU's 2017-2018 Fiscal Year Budgeted Salary Information, Spurrier Jr. made $165,000. If Sanford - or any coach for that matter - took on those responsibilities, this would address 12.7% of Athletics' $1.3 million budget reductions.

TJ Woods & Offensive Line

Offensive line coach Geoff Dartt and the WKU family were hit with some tough news in October 2017. Early in the month, Dartt was diagnosed with a case of vertigo. When the symptoms would not disappear, a magnetic resonance imaging scan was ordered. It was after that scan that Dartt went under surgery to remove a pair of tumors attached to the brain. With continued medical treatment, Dartt will remain on staff as the 10th full-time assistant while newly hired TJ Woods will take over the offensive line duties. Woods resume includes the likes of Utah State (2009-12), Wisconsin (2013-14), and Oregon State (2015-17). In addition to being the Beavers o-line coach, Woods served as co-offensive coordinator and run game coordinator. Although Woods will not take on the same roles at WKU, his knowledge and experience with such roles and positions will help add some run-blocking expertise. WKU had the fewest rushing yards – 791 – in all of the FBS (2017). Additional Notes on Woods: Seven linemen coached by Woods are currently on NFL rosters: -Sean Harlow – Round 4, Pick 136 to Falcons

-Isaac Seumalo – Round 3, Pick 79 to Eagles (won his first Super Bowl ring in 2018 when the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33).

-Tyler Larsen – Undrafted free agent to Dolphins. Now plays for Panthers.

-Tyler Marz – Undrafted free agent to Titans. Now playing his second stint for Titans.

-Ryan Groy – Undrafted free agent to Bears. Now playing for Bills.

-Rob Havenstein – Round 2, Pick 57 to Rams.

-Byron Bell – Undrafted free agent to Panthers. Now plays for Cowboys. Oregon State rushed for an average of 4.8 yards per carry in 2015, 5.2 yards per carry in 2016 (school record), and 4.0 yards per carry in 2017. WKU opens the season on August 31, 2018 against Wisconsin: one of Woods’ former teams. Much like the running corps disappointment in 2017, it is not news that last season's o-line struggled to protect: allowing 44 sacks on Mike White. In addition, the normally reliable and consistent o-line piled on the penalties. It seemed like for every 1 step forward, they took 2 steps back. The Pursuit 18 Class welcomed two new o-linemen: Gunner Britton and Mason Brooks. With TJ Woods, the current o-line's experience, and the addition of two new linemen, do not fret too much.

Running backs

The 2017 run game is a bit of a sore spot for the program and fans. Last year, the Hilltoppers' run game ranked [an uncharacteristic] dead-last in nearly all statistical categories. 2018 is a new season. There is good news: -While there was not a lot of consistency at offensive line in 2017, plenty of linemen return in 2018. Experience and maturity is always a positive. A stable and reliable o-line could yield open lanes for the run game. -Depth and experience is certainly not an issue for the 2018 running back corps. D'Andre Ferby, Quinton Baker, Jaikairi Moses, and Marquez Trigg return for the upcoming season. In addition, the Tops add two running backs from its 2018 Pursuit Class: Gino Appleberry and Garland LaFrance. Appleberry saw offers from 18 schools including the likes of Michigan State, Oregon State, Rutgers, Fresno State, FAU, and UAB. LaFrance held offers from 16 schools including the likes of Texas Tech, Tulane, Army, Colorado State, Southern Miss., TCU, and Toledo.

Never underestimate the will and drive to put any doubt to rest. The 2017 season is not breaking news to the running back corps. They experienced the disappointment first-hand. I would dare to say we will see a different running corps during spring practices and the Red vs. White game.

Key Returners

(starters and/or players with experience) The 2018 Tops return a lot of 2017 key contributors from all sides of the ball. These players include, but are not limited to, the following: Defensive Backs: Kyle Bailey, Roger Cray, Ta'Corian Darden, DeAndre Farris, Drell Greene, Devon Key, Antwon Kincade Running Backs: D'Andre Ferby, Quinton Baker, Jaikairi Moses, Marquez Trigg Wide Receivers + Tight Ends: Lucky Jackson, Quin Jernighan, Xavier Lane, Jacquez Sloan, Mik'Quan Dean, Kyle Fourtenbary Offensive Line: Dennis Edwards, Miles Pate, Parker Howell, Tyler Witt Defensive Line: Heath Wiggins, Julien Lewis, DeAngelo Malone, Evan Sayner, Jeremy Darvin, Nicholas Coffey, Jaylon George Linebackers: Masai Whyte, Ben Holt, Demetrius Cain, Der'Quione Mobley Special Teams: Jake Collins, Ben Reeder, Ryan Nuss, Alex Rinella Quarterback: Drew Eckels, Steven Duncan





