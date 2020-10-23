The redshirt junior offensive tackle's aunt was a member of the WKU Lady Hilltopper Basketball team that made it to the Final Four in 1992. Not only that, but Spencer's parents both played tennis at the University of Louisville.

Coming from Trinity High School in Louisville, Spencer compiled two state titles for the Shamrocks in 2014 and 2016. Under head coach Bob Beatty, the standout lineman was a three-year letter winner and picked up second team all-state honors by the Louisville Courier Journal in his senior season.

Spencer committed to WKU on January 29th, 2017 as a two-star prospect rated by Rivals. He chose the Hilltoppers over Bowling Green State and Tulane.

As a true freshman on The Hill, Spencer was immediately thrown into the fire after not appearing the first eight games of the 2017 season. He started the final five games of the season as WKU would finish 6-7, losing their final game, The Cure Bowl to Georgia State.

In 2018, Spencer started the first three games of the season at left tackle and played all 223 snaps. Oddly enough, against Louisville that season, Spencer's season would come to an end after an injury.

He was granted a medical redshirt, restoring his sophomore year of eligibility for 2019. Last season, the 6-foot-4 290-pound blocker played in all 13 games for the Hilltoppers, starting in 11 of them at left tackle.

Pro Football Focus rated Spencer as the highest graded tackle in Conference USA with a 81.8 overall grade and a 87.4 pass blocking grade. He was the only C-USA tackle who did not let up a sack or get called for a penalty during the 2019 season.

Ultimately, the Louisville, Kentucky native didn't draw respect across the board for his 2019 campaign, but was named all-C USA first team by Pro Football Focus.

While Spencer's success has been undeniable, he knows how important it was for WKU to return four starters from that offensive line unit a year ago.

"It's awesome having guys back that you played with the last couple of years...me, Tyler, Jordan and Seth...we've been doing this since my Freshman year, so going on year four," Spencer said. "As some veterans on the team a lot of people look to us...and Coach (Mike) Goff tells us all the time, the team goes how we go, so we just got to understand that."

The biggest challenge for the offensive line group coming into this season was finding a right tackle to replace Miles Pate.

"With us four up front...we've already built that kind of cohesiveness as a group," Spencer said. "Add a new piece, it's not as difficult as everybody thinks it is, because we've gotten those reps in camp and they've had their time with us...it's going to go just fine."

Although things haven't exactly went as planned with WKU at 1-4 thus far in the 2020 season, there is still confidence in getting better every day with such a talented group lining up across from the big guys up front.

"Even in what we've been able to do, Juwan (Jones) and DeAngelo (Malone), and our defensive tackles, they do a great job giving us a look and especially for me being a tackle, having to block those guys one on one, it's great for me," Spencer said. "It really helps me work on what I need to work on and anything I'm lacking they'll expose it real quick."

The offensive line, as well as the rest of the team must improve to build on a slow start. A big game for the redshirt junior, Spencer however came in week one against a familiar foe.

"Any opportunity to play against a Power Five is awesome, but also being able to go home and play against Louisville," Spencer said. "Getting to play them in my hometown has always been a phenomenal experience for me."