InsideHilltopperSports - Player Feature: Joshua Simon

The sophomore tight end had an impactful freshman season for the 9-win Hilltoppers in 2019, but wasn't always a pass catcher. Rated a two-star prospect by Rivals from Crestwood High School in Sumter, South Carolina, Simon was classified as a safety by position.

Joshua Simon is a man with loads of potential and a diverse entry into his time at WKU.

In his true freshman season on The Hill last year, Simon appeared in all 13 games including six starts. The towering pass-catcher hauled in a touchdown in each of his first four games for WKU.

Coming into WKU at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Simon knew what his calling was on an offense that is known for producing NFL tight ends. Jack Doyle, Tyler Higbee, and Deon Yelder currently stake claim with jobs at the pro level, and at the rate Simon is producing early in his college career, he won't be far behind them.

Simon would end up totaling 30 catches for 430 yards and four scores. He capped off a terrific freshman season in the First Responder Bowl with a six-catch, 106 yard performance, the only 100-plus yard performance of any tight end in any bowl game in the country, in WKU's win over Western Michigan.

Coming into this season, Simon had quite the attention from the media, receiving pre-season All-CUSA First Team accolades by two different media outlets.

"I don't like anything I did last year," Simon said. "I feel like there's a lot to improve on, especially in the run-game, my feet were kind of bad, well they weren't kind of bad, they were bad...recognizing the defense's coverages better, just to improve our game."

The humble athlete recognizes the weaknesses in his game, which will only boost him to a level not many other tight ends in the country are at. Before the season, Simon had all the confidence in the world going into his sophomore year.

"I'm not really putting too much pressure on myself, I'm just really trying to do what I can do for the team to help us get a championship," Simon said. "I'm not really worried about the pre-season watch lists and all that. We're out here working trying to get better as a team."

It is worth noting that even in an adversity filled, modified off season, Simon still did what he does--work. The South Carolina native owns his own business, something he is very proud of.

"Well at home I do work a little bit...I got a lawn service LLC, so besides working...just stepping, good steps...watching film, trying to get better mentally," Simon said.

That work has translated in a moderately successful season considering the Hilltoppers' offensive struggles thus far in the 2020 season. Simon's stats currently sit at 15 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Although he has had success through the air, Simon knows that his main goal was to improve in the run game this year.

"They say no block, no rock, so in order to get the rock you got to block. It's a big part of being a tight end...the game is won in the trenches," Simon said.

The run game has been suspect for WKU this season, not all on Simon of course, but he did have his biggest game of the year a couple weeks ago at UAB totaling six catches for 81 yards and a score.

"I knew when my number was called, when the play was called I had to go make a play...we had some pretty good matchups...so I knew going into the game I had to win."

While Simon's receiving numbers have not slowed down this season, as a whole the offense has. Averaging just under 14 points a game in their last three contests, Simon and the WKU offense will look to get that number up against the No. 11 ranked team in the nation on Halloween night this weekend at BYU.

"I feel like we just need to execute more," Simon said. "When the play is called we just need to go out and execute and have confidence in what we're doing and make the play when the play is called...just finish the game."