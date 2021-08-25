PODCAST: Preseason storylines & predictions
Tyler Mansfield and Sean Williams discuss Western Kentucky fall camp storylines, talk about the upcoming 2021 schedule, and give their season predictions as the Hilltoppers inch closer to their season opener against UT-Martin on Thursday, September 2nd.
You can also listen to the show in podcast form below. Podcasts will be loaded after every episode at the link provided below.
