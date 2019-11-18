- Says Southern Miss is a very good football team, statistically, leading C-USA in a lot of categories.

- Thinks SM is the most complete team they've played this season.

- Says they played their best team football against Arkansas and hopes to carry that momentum into this weekend.

- Reiterates that Southern Miss is a tough place to play, but says his team really likes to travel and thinks they excel in those types of environments.

- Says SM's quarterback is not afraid to let it rip and can throw it in tight spaces.

- Talks about being aggressive playing the best teams in the conference, but says the need to play smart and find that balance.

- Mentions establishing a sound run game, getting tough yards. Says Southern Miss is very good defensively against the run.

- Focused a lot on themselves during the bye week - looks at what they haven't done well and things they need to fix.

- On Ty Storey - thinks he's really finding a rhythm in his recent performances. Thinks they haven't seen his best game yet.

- Says he liked the timing of the second bye week of the season. Thinks they benefited greatly from the recruiting standpoint of coming off a win over Arkansas.

- Made the statement to his team, "what you do in November, they'll remember." Wants to finish the season strong and have that sense of pride. Saying it is one thing, but they have go out there and do it.