- Signature win for the program, very proud to be a Hilltopper.

- Will focus on recruiting throughout the bye week.

- Thinks they are in a good spot going into their second bye week. Thinks they are in as good of a position as they can be this time of year.

- Wants everyone to feel great about the season, wants to finish strong.

- Said the offense against Arkansas felt like old times at WKU.

- First game a lot of people could see their offense was executing perfectly.

- Excited for the recruiting aspect of the bye week. Says this is a big month for them heading into the early signing period in December.

- Win over Arkansas couldn't have happened at a better times in terms of getting on the road recruiting during the bye week and having that name recognition defeating an SEC team.

- Players have handled the win over Arkansas like pros, couldn't tell it was any bigger than the other wins they've had this season.

- Was happy to see the defense get turnovers against Arkansas.