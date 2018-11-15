WKU men's basketball will look to pick up its second win of the season against the Valparaiso Crusaders. After an impressive showing against UT-Martin and a great first half against nationally ranked Washington, the Tops should fair well against Valpo.

The Tops will get a chance to face a Valpo team that blew the doors off of Concordia University Chicago, 121-65. However, the Crusaders fell to Division II Indianapolis in exhibition play just a couple of weeks earlier. Unfortunately, with all due respect to Indy or CUC, WKU will be a much more formidable opponent.

The Hilltoppers are 5.5 point favorites according to OddsShark.com.

Charles Bassey is the reigning Conference USA Freshman of the Week after averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds. Taveion Hollingsworth has been solid per the usual against both Washington and UT-Martin, averaging 18 points between the two contests.

This tournament will in many ways mirror last season's Battle 4 Atlantis trip that saw them take down number 11th-ranked Purdue and helped set the tone for the rest of the season.

The winner of Thursday's game will take on the winner of Monmouth and West Virginia.

