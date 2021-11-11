PREVIEW: WKU tips off Asheville Championship against Minnesota

Western Kentucky is set to compete in the 2021 Asheville Championship tournament in Asheville, N.C. this weekend as the Hilltoppers tip off the first game tomorrow night against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Hilltoppers are 0-2 all-time against the Golden Gophers with both meetings taking place during tournaments.

The last meeting between the two teams was at the NIT Season Tip-Off in 2014 where Minnesota edged WKU 76-54.

The Hilltoppers are 13-21 all-time against Big Ten programs.

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury has never faced off against the Golden Gophers but is 3-2 all-time against Big Ten teams and facilitated two wins as WKU's head coach.