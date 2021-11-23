Previewing Alabama A&M: Roster, rankings, stat comparison

After losses to Minnesota and South Carolina in the Asheville Championship and a loss to No. 11 Memphis on Friday night, Western Kentucky now sits at 1-3 on the season.

The Hilltoppers are looking to bounce back and snap the three-game losing streak with a five-game homestand at Diddle Arena. WKU tips off their longest homestand since 2014 tomorrow afternoon against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Below is a look at the Bulldogs' projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.