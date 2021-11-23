Previewing Alabama A&M: Roster, rankings, stat comparison
After losses to Minnesota and South Carolina in the Asheville Championship and a loss to No. 11 Memphis on Friday night, Western Kentucky now sits at 1-3 on the season.
The Hilltoppers are looking to bounce back and snap the three-game losing streak with a five-game homestand at Diddle Arena. WKU tips off their longest homestand since 2014 tomorrow afternoon against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.
Below is a look at the Bulldogs' projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
TV: ESPN+
WHO: Western Kentucky at Alabama A&M
WHEN: Wednesday at 4 p.m. CST
WHERE: Diddle Arena - Bowling Green, KY.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | Alabama A&M
ESPN BPI: No. 88 | No. 344
KENPOM: No. 107 | No. 334
SAGARIN: No. 109 | No. 352
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 82 | No. 325
|PLAYER
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Jalen Johnson
|
6-7/230
|
Jr.
|
Ranked the No. 14th best prospect in 2019 by the Indianapolis Star, averaging 16.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
|
Garret Hicks
|
6-0/160
|
Jr.
|
The Third Team All-State Selection in Alabama, averages 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds per game. Hicks leads the team in steals with 10.
|
Cameron Tucker
|
6-1/170
|
Jr.
|
Tucker averages 6.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. He also leads the team in assists with 15.
|
Eric Lee
|
6-4/195
|
Fr.
|
Averaging 6.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
|
EJ Williams
|
6-10/275
|
Jr.
|
Williams averages 5.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
KEY RESERVES: Dailin Smith (5.0 ppg), Anjay Cortez (4.3 ppg), Jevon Tatum (3.0 ppg).
|Stat
|Western Kentucky
|Alabama A&M
|
Points Per Game
|
68.5
|
59.0
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
.411
|
.344
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
.295
|
.286
|
Rebound Margin
|
-9.2
|
-11.2
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
+0.7
|
+0.7
|
Steals Per Game
|
13.3
|
7.5
|
Blocks Per Game
|
4.3
|
1.8
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
74
|
79.5
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
.453
|
.443
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
.333
|
.436
Alabama A&M RECORD THIS SEASON: 1-3 / Home win over Tennessee State. Losses to Jacksonville State, Cincinnati and Alabama-Birmingham.
SERIES HISTORY: The Hilltoppers are undefeated against the Bulldogs with a 3-0 all-time record. Every meeting between the two took place at Diddle Arena. WKU defeated Alabama A&M 79-70 in the last meeting on Dec. 16, 2015.
