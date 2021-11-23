 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Basketball - Previewing Alabama A&M: Roster, rankings, stat comparison
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-23 16:00:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Previewing Alabama A&M: Roster, rankings, stat comparison

Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

After losses to Minnesota and South Carolina in the Asheville Championship and a loss to No. 11 Memphis on Friday night, Western Kentucky now sits at 1-3 on the season.

The Hilltoppers are looking to bounce back and snap the three-game losing streak with a five-game homestand at Diddle Arena. WKU tips off their longest homestand since 2014 tomorrow afternoon against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Below is a look at the Bulldogs' projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

TV: ESPN+

WHO: Western Kentucky at Alabama A&M

WHEN: Wednesday at 4 p.m. CST

WHERE: Diddle Arena - Bowling Green, KY.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | Alabama A&M

ESPN BPI: No. 88 | No. 344

KENPOM: No. 107 | No. 334

SAGARIN: No. 109 | No. 352

2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 82 | No. 325

PROJECTED Alabama A&amp;M STARTING LINEUP
PLAYER HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Jalen Johnson

6-7/230

Jr.

Ranked the No. 14th best prospect in 2019 by the Indianapolis Star, averaging 16.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Garret Hicks

6-0/160

Jr.

The Third Team All-State Selection in Alabama, averages 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds per game. Hicks leads the team in steals with 10.

Cameron Tucker

6-1/170

Jr.

Tucker averages 6.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. He also leads the team in assists with 15.

Eric Lee

6-4/195

Fr.

Averaging 6.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

EJ Williams

6-10/275

Jr.

Williams averages 5.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Dailin Smith (5.0 ppg), Anjay Cortez (4.3 ppg), Jevon Tatum (3.0 ppg).

WKU - Alabama A&amp;M Stat Comparion (2021-22 stats)
Stat Western Kentucky Alabama A&amp;M

Points Per Game

68.5

59.0

Field Goal Percentage

.411

.344

Three-Point Percentage

.295

.286

Rebound Margin

-9.2

-11.2

Assist to Turnover Ratio

+0.7

+0.7

Steals Per Game

13.3

7.5

Blocks Per Game

4.3

1.8

Opp. Points Per Game

74

79.5

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

.453

.443

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

.333

.436

Alabama A&M RECORD THIS SEASON: 1-3 / Home win over Tennessee State. Losses to Jacksonville State, Cincinnati and Alabama-Birmingham.

SERIES HISTORY: The Hilltoppers are undefeated against the Bulldogs with a 3-0 all-time record. Every meeting between the two took place at Diddle Arena. WKU defeated Alabama A&M 79-70 in the last meeting on Dec. 16, 2015.

