 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Basketball - Previewing Memphis: Roster, rankings, stat comparison
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-17 21:09:25 -0600') }}

Previewing Memphis: Roster, rankings, stat comparison

Sean Williams
@SeanW_Rivals

After losses to Minnesota and South Carolina in the Asheville Championship over the weekend, Western Kentucky now sets at 1-2 on the season. The schedule doesn't get any easier as the Hilltoppers make the trek to No. 11 Memphis on Friday night.

Below is a look at the Tigers projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | MEMPHIS

ESPN BPI: No. 86 | No. 17

KENPOM: No. 111 | No. 15

SAGARIN: No. 128 | No. 26

2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 82 | No. 35

PROJECTED MEMPHIS STARTING LINEUP
PLAYER HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Emoni Bates

6-9/190

Fr.

The No. 4 player in the 2021 class, averaging 16 ppg in first three games.

Jalen Duren

6-11/250

Fr.

The No. 3 player in the 2021 class, averaging 12.7 ppg and 8 rpg. Has a team-high 14 blocks.

DeAndre Williams

6-9/205

Sr.

Averaging 8 points and 2.3 rpg.

Alex Lomax

6-0/188

Sr.

Averaging just 3.7 points per game this season. Dished out 4.2 assists per game last season.

Lester Quinones

6-5/208

Jr.

Averaging 10 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this year. Tied for team lead in steals with six.

KEY RESERVES: Tyler Harris (10.7 ppg), Landers Nolley II (9.7 ppg, 5 rpg), Josh Minott (9.3 ppg, 4 rpg)

WKU - Memphis Stat Comparion (2021-22 stats)
Stat Western Kentucky Memphis

Points Per Game

70.7

89.7

Field Goal Percentage

41.7%

54.8%

Three-Point Percentage

27.4%

45.2%

Rebound Margin

-7.7

+4.7

Assist to Turnover Ratio

+0.8

+0.8

Steals Per Game

11.3

9.3

Blocks Per Game

3.3

12.7

Opp. Points Per Game

74

63.3

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

44.8%

31.9%

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

37.5%

20.3%

MEMPHIS RECORD THIS SEASON: 3-0 / Home wins over Tennessee Tech, North Carolina Central, and St. Louis.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 13th matchup between the two schools with the series tied a six wins a piece. In their last meeting, Western Kentucky bested Memphis last season 75-69 in the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

