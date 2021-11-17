Previewing Memphis: Roster, rankings, stat comparison
After losses to Minnesota and South Carolina in the Asheville Championship over the weekend, Western Kentucky now sets at 1-2 on the season. The schedule doesn't get any easier as the Hilltoppers make the trek to No. 11 Memphis on Friday night.
Below is a look at the Tigers projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | MEMPHIS
ESPN BPI: No. 86 | No. 17
KENPOM: No. 111 | No. 15
SAGARIN: No. 128 | No. 26
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 82 | No. 35
|PLAYER
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Emoni Bates
|
6-9/190
|
Fr.
|
The No. 4 player in the 2021 class, averaging 16 ppg in first three games.
|
Jalen Duren
|
6-11/250
|
Fr.
|
The No. 3 player in the 2021 class, averaging 12.7 ppg and 8 rpg. Has a team-high 14 blocks.
|
DeAndre Williams
|
6-9/205
|
Sr.
|
Averaging 8 points and 2.3 rpg.
|
Alex Lomax
|
6-0/188
|
Sr.
|
Averaging just 3.7 points per game this season. Dished out 4.2 assists per game last season.
|
Lester Quinones
|
6-5/208
|
Jr.
|
Averaging 10 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this year. Tied for team lead in steals with six.
KEY RESERVES: Tyler Harris (10.7 ppg), Landers Nolley II (9.7 ppg, 5 rpg), Josh Minott (9.3 ppg, 4 rpg)
|Stat
|Western Kentucky
|Memphis
|
Points Per Game
|
70.7
|
89.7
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
41.7%
|
54.8%
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
27.4%
|
45.2%
|
Rebound Margin
|
-7.7
|
+4.7
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
+0.8
|
+0.8
|
Steals Per Game
|
11.3
|
9.3
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.3
|
12.7
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
74
|
63.3
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
44.8%
|
31.9%
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
37.5%
|
20.3%
MEMPHIS RECORD THIS SEASON: 3-0 / Home wins over Tennessee Tech, North Carolina Central, and St. Louis.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 13th matchup between the two schools with the series tied a six wins a piece. In their last meeting, Western Kentucky bested Memphis last season 75-69 in the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
