 Western Kentucky Hilltopper Basketball-Previewing Saturday's showdown with ODU
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-04 12:43:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Previewing Saturday's showdown with ODU

Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

Western Kentucky (11-11, 3-6 C-USA) will close out this week's road trip with a stop in Norfolk, VA., where they are set to face off against Old Dominion (9-12, 4-4 C-USA) on Saturday night at Chartway Arena.

The Monarchs are 10-6 all-time against the Hilltoppers from Jan. 10, 2015 to Mar. 6, 2021. Due to COVID-19, last season, WKU and ODU faced off two consecutive days in Bowling Green, exhanging a win and loss. The Hilltoppers fell in the first meeting to the Monarchs 71-69 but were victorious the next day, defeating Old Dominion 60-57.

"Totally different kind of team. They're gonna play two big bruisers in there around that rim, they're gonna try to beat you up in halfcourt around that rim, they're gonna guard you with toughness."
— Rick Stansbury

TV: ESPN+

WHO: Western Kentucky at Old Dominion

WHEN: Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Chartway Arena, Norfolk, VA.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | OLD DOMINION

ESPN BPI: No. 109 | No. 164

KENPOM: No. 120 | No. 194

SAGARIN: No. 125 | No. 170

2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 135 | No. 199

Western Kentucky, who was previously on a five-game losing streak and below .500 on the season, snapped their losing streak on Thursday, dominating conference foe Charlotte 78-59. The 49ers were 8-1 at home.

Graduate guard Camron Justice led the Hilltoppers' offensively, recording 22 points, five rebounds and two assists in the win.

Fifth year guard Josh Anderson was also crucial to WKU's offense, dropping 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists and five steals.

Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight finished off the night with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

PROJECTED Old Dominion STARTING LINEUP
Player  HT/WT Year Notes

C.J. Keyser

6'3"/190

Sr.

Keyser is averaging 14.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Austin Trice

6'7"/225

Sr.

Trice is averaging 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Kalu Ezikpe

6'8"/240

Jr.

Ezikpe is averaging 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Jaylin Hunter

6'0"/195

So.

Hunter is averaging 10.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Mekhi Long

6'7"/200

So.

Long is averaging 8.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Charles Smith IV (5.6 ppg), D'Angelo Stines (2.8 ppg), AJ Oliver II (2.7 ppg).

Old Dominion is coming off a solid 79-64 win over Marshall where the Monarchs established a 24-5 run in the first half to run away with a victory over the Thundering Herd.

Senior guard C.J. Keyser led the Monarchs' offense with 19 points, three rebounds and one steal.

Junior forward Kalu Ezikpe recorded 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Senior forward Austin Trice finished off the contest with 17 points, a whopping 18 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal.

Western Kentucky-Old Dominion Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats)
Stat Western Kentucky Old Dominion

Points Per Game

76.4

67.1

Field Goal Percentage

.475

.436

Three-Point Percentage

.352

.304

Rebound Margin

-1.2

3.7

Assist to Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.1

Steals Per Game

8.7

6.8

Blocks Per Game

5.9

3.7

Opp. Points Per Game

70.1

66.3

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

.416

.421

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

.344

.349

OLD DOMINION RECORD THIS SEASON: 9-12, 4-4 C-USA / KEY WINS: Virginia Wesleyan, Manhattan, Longwood, George Mason, William & Mary, FIU, UTSA, Charlotte, Marshall; KEY LOSSES: James Madison, Indiana State (Myrtle Beach Invitational), East Carolina (Myrtle Beach Invitational), Penn (Myrtle Beach Invitational), East Carolina, VCU, Richmond, College of Charleston, UTEP, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte.

SERIES HISTORY: From Jan. 10, 2015 to Mar. 6, 2021, Old Dominion has recorded a 10-6 all-time record against the Hilltoppers. Last season, the two C-USA foes exhanged a win and loss in Bowling Green, KY. as the Monarchs won the first meeting 71-69 before falling in the final meeting 60-57.

Western Kentucky takes on Old Dominion tomorrow night at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. The opening tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN+.

