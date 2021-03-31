WKU Football began spring practice on March 16th, and with many new faces in the coaching staff and on the roster will look to build on a 5-7 finish to the 2020 season. InsideHilltopperSports.com goes in depth on key losses and key additions on the offensive side of the football in 2021.

Head Coach Tyson Helton on the field during a spring practice. (Photo: @WKUFootball Twitter)

Key Losses:

QB - Kevaris Thomas (2020 stats: 105.6 passer rating, 37/70, 369 passing yards, 3 TD, 2 INT) Thomas appeared in three games in 2020 when regular starting quarterback Tyrell Pigrome had troubles. Thomas came into WKU ranked as high as four-stars by some outlets, but never really got the opportunity to take the reigns as the true starting signal-caller. Even with Thomas entering the transfer portal, WKU will be deep at QB heading into 2021 but the upside and experience that Thomas brought to the table will be missed. RB - Gaej Walker (2020 stats: 143 rushes, 645 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns) Walker was a 2019 All-CUSA running back, but 2020 was not quite the same. Despite the struggles last season, Walker still led the Tops in rushing and started to get back to his standard in the second half of the season. The running back with the most carries from last season returning is Jakairi Moses who had 60. WKU will look to replace their leading rusher from the past two seasons as Walker graduates. WR - Xavier Lane (2020 stats: 34 catches, 376 yards, 1 receiving touchdown) Even with WKU's passing struggles in 2020, Lane was the team's second leading receiver. Lane came into WKU ranked a three-star recruit by Rivals but never lived up to that potential. After a 27 catch season in 2017, Lane would not have more than 10 catches again until 2020. The Tops saw multiple receivers transfer on short notice in 2020, and Lane stepped up to fill those voids. His graduation leaves another hole WKU must fill. OL - Seth Joest, Jordan Meredith, Tyler Witt The combination of Joest, Meredith and Witt have played in every game on the offensive line since 2018 for the Hilltoppers. Joest was on the 2020 Rimington Trophy Watch List, Meredith was named 2020 All-Conference USA Second Team, as well as a Pro Football Focus Second Team All-American, and Witt was on the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. With WKU having one of the top graded offensive line units in the country in 2020 according to Pro Football Focus, these three big guys will be missed greatly by WKU in 2021.

Key Additions: