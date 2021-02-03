After its weekend series against Old Dominion was postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the Monarchs' program, Western Kentucky returns to action this weekend with a two-game Conference USA series at Florida Atlantic.

WKU was on a roll – riding a four-game win streak with back-to-back series wins over both Marshall and Middle Tennessee – prior to last weekend's postponement with Old Dominion and was looking to keep the momentum rolling. Although they weren't able to play last weekend, the Hilltoppers had some extra time for rest and practice and are fully ready to play at Florida Atlantic this weekend.

"We probably found out Monday – it was early in the week – that (Old Dominion) wasn't playing," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "We used the week and practiced Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and gave them off Saturday and Sunday. It was an opportunity to let them recover some. It's unusual in basketball when you don't play a weekend, but all is good."

The Hilltoppers will face off with an FAU team that also didn't play last weekend as its series with Marshall was postponed. The Owls' last time out was a 74-71 loss to Charlotte on January 23, but they have won three of their last four.

FAU is averaging 80.7 points per game on 47.3% shooting and is led by the trio of Jailyn Ingram (14.5 points per game), Michael Forrest (11.5) and Bryan Greenlee (11.1), who combine for 37.1 points each outing. Defensively, the Owls allow their opponents to score just 66.1 points and shoot 41.7%.

"I think they have some perimeter guys who can really shoot the basketball," Stansbury said. "There's three or four guys on that perimeter that can shoot it. The big guy on the inside is a good, steady player for them. I think they've got good balance."

Following this weekend's series at Florida Atlantic, WKU is scheduled to host Rice for a two-game series on February 12 and 13.

