See which former Hilltoppers had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise over Wild Card Weekend below.

Jack Doyle celebrates a playoff touchdown on Saturday versus the Bills. (Photo: colts.com)

Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND) Bills 27, Colts 24 Doyle recorded seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in 72% of offensive snaps. Regular season stats: 33 targets, 23 catches, 251 yards, 3 TD This week: Colts eliminated from playoffs

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR) Rams 30, Seahawks 20 Higbee tallied one catch for four yards in 86% of offensive snaps. Regular season stats: 60 targets, 44 catches, 521 yards, 5 TD This week: Rams @ Packers, 3:35 pm Saturday

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI) Saints 21, Bears 9 "Iggy" recorded one tackle and one tackle for loss in 5% of defensive snaps and 79% of special teams snaps. Regular season stats: 12 tackles This week: Bears eliminated from playoffs

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: chiefs.com)