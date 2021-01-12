 Western Kentucky Football - Pro Toppers in the NFL: Wild Card Weekend Recap
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-12 11:22:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Pro Topper Update: Wild Card Weekend

Casey Warner • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
See which former Hilltoppers had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise over Wild Card Weekend below.

Jack Doyle celebrates a playoff touchdown on Saturday versus the Bills. (Photo: colts.com)
Jack Doyle celebrates a playoff touchdown on Saturday versus the Bills. (Photo: colts.com)

Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND)

Bills 27, Colts 24

Doyle recorded seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in 72% of offensive snaps.

Regular season stats: 33 targets, 23 catches, 251 yards, 3 TD

This week: Colts eliminated from playoffs

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR)

Rams 30, Seahawks 20

Higbee tallied one catch for four yards in 86% of offensive snaps.

Regular season stats: 60 targets, 44 catches, 521 yards, 5 TD

This week: Rams @ Packers, 3:35 pm Saturday

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI)

Saints 21, Bears 9

"Iggy" recorded one tackle and one tackle for loss in 5% of defensive snaps and 79% of special teams snaps.

Regular season stats: 12 tackles

This week: Bears eliminated from playoffs

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: chiefs.com)
Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: chiefs.com)

Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City)

FIRST ROUND BYE

Yelder and the Chiefs were on their first round bye in the first week of NFL playoff action.

Regular season stats: 11 targets, 7 receptions, 36 yards

This week: Browns @ Chiefs, 2:05 pm Sunday

