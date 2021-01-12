Pro Topper Update: Wild Card Weekend
See which former Hilltoppers had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise over Wild Card Weekend below.
Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND)
Bills 27, Colts 24
Doyle recorded seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in 72% of offensive snaps.
Regular season stats: 33 targets, 23 catches, 251 yards, 3 TD
This week: Colts eliminated from playoffs
Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR)
Rams 30, Seahawks 20
Higbee tallied one catch for four yards in 86% of offensive snaps.
Regular season stats: 60 targets, 44 catches, 521 yards, 5 TD
This week: Rams @ Packers, 3:35 pm Saturday
Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI)
Saints 21, Bears 9
"Iggy" recorded one tackle and one tackle for loss in 5% of defensive snaps and 79% of special teams snaps.
Regular season stats: 12 tackles
This week: Bears eliminated from playoffs
Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City)
FIRST ROUND BYE
Yelder and the Chiefs were on their first round bye in the first week of NFL playoff action.
Regular season stats: 11 targets, 7 receptions, 36 yards
This week: Browns @ Chiefs, 2:05 pm Sunday