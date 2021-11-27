Q&A Preview: Marshall -- HerdNation.com

Before the two rival schools meet, Hannah chats with Zac Arrowood from HerdNation.com, the Marshall site on the Rivals/Yahoo! Sports network.

Western Kentucky (7-4 overall, 6-1 C-USA) is coming off a 52-17 win over FAU after only being favored by 10. They've won six-straight and are riding a wave of momentum that the Herd look to stop. Marshall is, also, 7-4 on the season (and 5-2 in conference play). Last week, the Herd defeated Charlotte 49-28. Winner of this game claims the East Division crown. WKU hasn't won this matchup since 2016.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. CBS Sports Network is carrying the broadcast.

Page: I think Rasheen Ali's numbers speak for themselves and are a testament to his impact. What makes him so dangerous?

Arrowood: Coming into the 2021 season, Rasheen Ali was surrounded with a lot of hype, however Herd fans have become accustomed to the off-season accolades leading to disappointing performances on the field. Ali has completely debunked those expectations. It has been noted that Marshall’s Running Back Coach, Telly Lockette, has tried to simplify the scheme and assignments for Ali, which has allowed him to trust his instincts without overthinking. Ali is a combination of speed and vision who thrives in the YAC (Yards After Contact) department, as well. Yes, you can look at his 1,142 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing, but Ali also has 38 receptions on the year, tying him for second among the Herd’s pass catchers. Ali has become a security blanket for Grant Wells in the passing game. With analyzing a young featured back, it is difficult to say that Ali is great in any one area, however he is good across the board, which is what has led to his sustained success this year. I say all of that to say as Rasheen Ali goes, so goes Marshall’s offense.

Page: Marshall allows the fewest points per game, has the league's best passing defense, and leads the league in sacks. WKU scores the most points per game, has the league’s best passing attack, and ranks #1 nationally in PFF’s grade for Pass Blocking. In terms of Marshall’s defense, what do you like as well as what concerns do you have heading into the matchup?

Arrowood: You cannot argue with PFF grades and the way WKU’s offensive line has performed this year makes Herd fans envious. That said, Marshall rotates eight to ten defensive linemen per game and the talent level is strong with the front four. On a personal level, I am most interested to see how WKU’s offensive line navigates the blitz packages sent their way by Herd Defensive Coordinator, Lance Guidry. On the flip side, and to be quite honest, if you told the casual Herd fan that Marshall had the best passing defense in CUSA, they would call you a liar. The Herd’s secondary has been the topic it’s fair share of negative message board banter, especially through the first five weeks of the season. Coming into the match-up with WKU, Marshall’s last line of defense appears to be as healthy as they have been all year, however remain vulnerable to big plays over the top. Whether or not the Herd’s corners and safeties can slow down Bailey Zappe and the WKU passing attack will most likely determine the outcome of Saturday’s showdown.

Page: As the 2021 season draws to a close, first year head coach Charles Huff has a 7-4 record (5-2 C-USA) and the Herd are playing for back-to-back C-USA East division titles. What’s your overall view on Huff’s first year?

Arrowood: Coming into the 2021 season, most felt that Huff’s Herd had boom or bust potential. Despite losing three offensive starters to P5 schools via the transfer portal, Marshall returned its core nucleus from the 2020 CUSA East Division Championship team. Despite having that nucleus intact, questions remained. How would the team adapt to Coach Huff and his change in philosophy/style? Despite a decorated career as an assistant coach, did Coach Huff have what it takes to be a game manager and make in game adjustments? Did Coach Huff hire the right assistants on both sides of the ball? Could Marshall rebound from their atrocious ending of to 2020 season? All in all, 2021 started with some growing pains as the Herd lost to East Carolina, Appalachian State and Middle Tennessee State by a combined 11 points. Some thought at that point the season would be lost, however Huff never let the team spiral and they have bounced back nicely since. Of course, every fan wants their team to go 12-0 each year, however sitting at 7-4 with the possibility of winning the CUSA East in his first season is an accomplishment for the first-time head coach. Should Marshall beat WKU and go on to beat UTSA for the CUSA Championship, it would be a season that exceeded expectations.

Page: How do you see Saturday’s game playing out? Feel free to leave a score prediction, too.

Arrowood: I fully expect a track meet in terms of offense on Saturday. WKU can score and score quickly, while Marshall has shown the same prowess at times throughout the season. Can Marshall go score for score with WKU? Does Marshall change their offense approach and try to chew clock by feeding Ali on the ground? Can either defense create enough stops to change the landscape of the contest? As noted above, WKU’s offensive line versus Marshall’s defensive line is the matchup I am most interested in, while the real test will be how the Herd’s secondary handles WKU’s passing attack. I fully expect WKU to attempt to imitate what UAB did to Marshall by neutralizing Rasheen Ali and forcing Grant Wells to win the game with his arm. The only difference is that UAB’s pass defense is slightly better than what WKU brings to Huntington on Saturday. I’m picking with my heart: Herd 42 Hilltoppers 38.



