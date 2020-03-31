The Western Kentucky quarterback announced Monday on Twitter that the NCAA had granted him a sixth season of eligibility after missing a majority of last year with a foot injury.

Steven Duncan will now have two more seasons of football left on The Hill.

Thankful that the NCAA has granted me my 6th year of eligibility!! Ready for some more ball.

Duncan, who was a redshirt junior in 2019, was named the Hilltoppers' starting quarterback by first-year head coach Tyson Helton on Aug. 20 and started the team's first three games against FCS program Central Arkansas, Florida International and Louisville.

In the Sept. 14 game vs. UofL, Duncan suffered a left foot injury in the third quarter and was announced out indefinitely on Sept. 16 by Helton. The Toppers' coach then announced the following Monday, Sept. 23, that Duncan had underwent season-ending surgery.

Playing in just the three games before going down for the year, Helton hinted that same day that the quarterback could request a medical redshirt to regain his eligibility.

“Steven has a redshirt year still available,” Helton said. “It actually would give him two years and make him a sixth-year senior if he decided to go through that. I remember Brandon Doughty doing that, and that was extremely beneficial for Brandon Doughty with his development in the program.”

Duncan, the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder, completed 70-of-119 passes for 790 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in his three starts a season ago. He's played in 13 total games at WKU, throwing for 1,863 yards, 14 TDs and 11 INTs and rushing for 203 yards and three scores.

WKU's quarterback room heading into the 2020 season includes the redshirt senior Duncan, redshirt senior Sean McCormack, redshirt junior Davis Shanley, redshirt sophomore Kevaris Thomas and incoming freshmen Darius Ocean and Grady Robison.