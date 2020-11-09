InsideHilltopperSports.com caught up with the standout signal caller to recap his recent visit.

The two-star, pro-style quarterback committed to WKU on May 21st and chose the Hilltoppers over San Jose State, Idaho and three others.

One of two current commits in the class of 2021 for the Hilltoppers, Steilacoom (Wa.) quarterback Chance McDonald took a visit to WKU's homecoming matchup versus Marshall on October 10th.

- What stood out about your WKU visit compared to other schools?

McDonald: "Well I didn’t get to visit any of the other schools that offered me but when I was at WKU the environment really got a hold of me. The campus was beautiful, the city, and the people were amazing."

- What is your relationship with the coaching staff and what is their recruiting pitch to you?

McDonald: "My relationship with all the coaches is great. I get along with them really well and they make me feel like family. Their recruiting pitch to me was that we could build something great."

- What vibe do you get hanging around the current players on the team?

McDonald: "I did hang out with some of the players after the Marshall game. They almost instantly welcomed me in and made me feel like family."

- Rate your WKU visit on a scale of 1-10.

McDonald: "I would rate my visit a 10/10 just because I got to see campus for the first time and watch a game and hangout with some of the players."

- What was your favorite part of WKU’s campus besides the football facilities?

McDonald: "My favorite part about WKU besides the football facilities was the people. People in the city and on campus were really nice and welcoming."