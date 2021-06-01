Reviewing WKU's Baseball season: Tops come up short in C-USA Tourney

WKU Baseball was unable to advance in the Conference USA Tournament, going 1-2 for the weekend, eliminated by Louisiana Tech in the loser's bracket.

In their opening game versus #3 seed Southern Miss on Thursday, first pitch was not thrown until 12:15 AM CT making for an unusually "early" contest. The Hilltoppers put up just one run in the final inning of the game, and were 10-run-ruled in eight innings 11-1.

Later on that day, WKU took on UTSA in a very tightly contested elimination game that saw the Hilltoppers get their eighth walk-off and 20th comeback win of the season, 10-9 in 10 innings.

On Friday, WKU met #2 seed Louisiana Tech in the loser's bracket and again struggled to score until the later innings of the game. A six-run eighth inning by the Bulldogs was enough to give them a 10-run advantage and seal fate for WKU's season as they would fall 14-4.