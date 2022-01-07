Rick Stansbury and players preview C-USA home opener against FIU
Western Kentucky (8-6, 0-1 C-USA) returns to E.A. Diddle Arena to tipoff a three-game homestand, starting with FIU (10-4, 0-1 C-USA) on Saturday for the team's C-USA home opener.
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton and senior forward Jairus Hamilton addressed members of the media on Friday afternoon to preview the showdown with FIU.
Stansbury and players additionally talked about the heartbreaking 74-73 loss to LA Tech.
Stansbury began his time by recapping last Saturday's loss, discussing the sting of the defeat while also addressing a few of the positive takeaways from the loss.
Seeing as FIU has put up impressive shooting stats so far this season, Stansbury talked about what his team will have to do to prevent the Panthers from running away with the game early on.
Looking at how impressive the Panthers' shooting stats are from beyond the arc, being able to cut their accuracy down will be key, according to Stansbury.
Frampton recapped this last week of practices, claiming he has been pleased with the way his team has played.
Hamilton talked about how he has big expectations for the team as they get more involved in conference play as he touched on how strong the team was to almost defeat LA Tech on their home court.
The Hilltoppers welcome the FIU Panthers to E.A. Diddle Arena tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. CT for their C-USA home opener.
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83, @Derrick_Deen
Like us on FACEBOOK.