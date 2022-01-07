Rick Stansbury and players preview C-USA home opener against FIU

Western Kentucky (8-6, 0-1 C-USA) returns to E.A. Diddle Arena to tipoff a three-game homestand, starting with FIU (10-4, 0-1 C-USA) on Saturday for the team's C-USA home opener.

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton and senior forward Jairus Hamilton addressed members of the media on Friday afternoon to preview the showdown with FIU.

Stansbury and players additionally talked about the heartbreaking 74-73 loss to LA Tech.