 Western Kentucky Hilltopper Basketball-Rick Stansbury and players preview C-USA home opener against FIU
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-07 16:38:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rick Stansbury and players preview C-USA home opener against FIU

Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies
Photo by Gunnar Word/WKU Athletics
Photo by Gunnar Word/WKU Athletics

Western Kentucky (8-6, 0-1 C-USA) returns to E.A. Diddle Arena to tipoff a three-game homestand, starting with FIU (10-4, 0-1 C-USA) on Saturday for the team's C-USA home opener.

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton and senior forward Jairus Hamilton addressed members of the media on Friday afternoon to preview the showdown with FIU.

Stansbury and players additionally talked about the heartbreaking 74-73 loss to LA Tech.

"They made huge plays down that stretch. We had to do several different things to give them a chance to keep making huge plays."
— Rick Stansbury

Stansbury began his time by recapping last Saturday's loss, discussing the sting of the defeat while also addressing a few of the positive takeaways from the loss.

"Positive things we take from it was, we played so good for 37 minutes. I don't know what I could have asked for, for 37 minutes."
— Rick Stansbury

Seeing as FIU has put up impressive shooting stats so far this season, Stansbury talked about what his team will have to do to prevent the Panthers from running away with the game early on.

"Again, they've got multiple shooters. There's five guys that's made double-figures in threes. Three of them above 20 and that's a bunch of three-pointers. You gotta be able to eliminate that some."
— Rick Stansbury

Looking at how impressive the Panthers' shooting stats are from beyond the arc, being able to cut their accuracy down will be key, according to Stansbury.

Frampton recapped this last week of practices, claiming he has been pleased with the way his team has played.

"We've been coming in every day and just competing. I think all our past practices have been really good. We've been coming out and working hard and doing what we know how to do best."
— Luke Frampton

Hamilton talked about how he has big expectations for the team as they get more involved in conference play as he touched on how strong the team was to almost defeat LA Tech on their home court.

"I think the confidence of being able to go there in our first conference game against a good team in a big environment and be able to compete with them, shows that we got a lot of strength and we can do big things in this conference."
— Jairus Hamilton

The Hilltoppers welcome the FIU Panthers to E.A. Diddle Arena tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. CT for their C-USA home opener.

****

