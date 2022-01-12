Rick Stansbury and players preview matchup against Rice
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, graduate guard Camron Justice and sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight met with members of the media on Wednesday afternoon to preview Thursday's matchup against conference foe Rice.
Stansbury opened up his portion of the press conference with some big news regarding the eligibility status of Cincinnati transfer and fifth year guard Keith Williams.
The team went two to three whole months expecting news week-after-week, yet the NCAA was silent, Stansbury said.
Stansbury announced that as of right now, the team is expected to know about Williams' eligibility status by Monday, at the latest but the team could know any day now.
Stansbury also acknowledged that Rice plays similarly to Florida International but with a better array of shooters. Stansbury talked about how talented Rice is considering they managed to defeat UAB who is one of the stronger teams in the conference.
Rick Stansbury closed out his portion of the press conference by talking about his team has grown over the course of the season from the first game against Alabama A&M to now.
Stansbury talked about how he's happy with where his team is now but said the team could use some more depth to give players a bit of a break, including some players who are coming off the bench.
Justice took the first question regarding what the team knows about Rice ahead of Thursday's contest. Justice said based on what the team has seen from the scouting report, defense will need to be a priority with the amount of solid shooters on the Owls' roster.
McKnight discussed how significant it was for the team to be back at Diddle Arena in front of the fans for the next two matchups.
Before Justice and McKnight's time ended, Justice discussed how the team has grown from the first matchup of the season against Alabama A&M to this point in conference play.
The Hilltoppers face off against the Rice Owls tomorrow night. The opening tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT and the game will air on the CBS Sports Network.
