Rick Stansbury and players preview showdown with UAB

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, senior forward Jairus Hamilton and graduate guard Camron Justice appeared at the Paul Just Media Room within E.A. Diddle Arena on Wednesday afternoon to talk with the media about Thursday night's nationally televised Black Out game against the league-leading UAB Blazers.

Justice and Hamilton answered questions first before Stansbury entered. The WKU head coach jumped straight into questions.

The first few minutes, Stansbury talked about how things have been since returning from Florida where the team fell to both FAU and FIU. Stansbury addressed how smoothly things had been going in practice this week.