Rick Stansbury and players preview showdown with UAB
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, senior forward Jairus Hamilton and graduate guard Camron Justice appeared at the Paul Just Media Room within E.A. Diddle Arena on Wednesday afternoon to talk with the media about Thursday night's nationally televised Black Out game against the league-leading UAB Blazers.
Justice and Hamilton answered questions first before Stansbury entered. The WKU head coach jumped straight into questions.
The first few minutes, Stansbury talked about how things have been since returning from Florida where the team fell to both FAU and FIU. Stansbury addressed how smoothly things had been going in practice this week.
Stansbury talked about how taking on both FAU and FIU on the road is a much more challenging task than it was several years ago.
Stansbury talked about how challenging Thursday's C-USA showdown with the UAB Blazers was going to be, especially with UAB junior guard Jordan Walker on the court.
Hamilton talked about how despite facing off against one of C-USA's most dangerous teams, the Hilltoppers have a lot of potential as well.
Justice talked about how important upsetting the Blazers would be for the team, saying it could be a complete turning point in the season if the team could rally for a win on Thursday.
Western Kentucky is set to host the UAB Blazers at a 'Blacked Out' E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday night for a nationally televised C-USA showdown. The opening tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT and the game will be on the CBS Sports Network.
