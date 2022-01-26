 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Basketball-Rick Stansbury and players preview showdown with UAB
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-26 16:50:03 -0600') }}

Rick Stansbury and players preview showdown with UAB

Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies
Rick Stansbury addressing members of the media ahead of Thursday's Black Out game against UAB.
Rick Stansbury addressing members of the media ahead of Thursday's Black Out game against UAB. (Drew Toennies)

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, senior forward Jairus Hamilton and graduate guard Camron Justice appeared at the Paul Just Media Room within E.A. Diddle Arena on Wednesday afternoon to talk with the media about Thursday night's nationally televised Black Out game against the league-leading UAB Blazers.

Justice and Hamilton answered questions first before Stansbury entered. The WKU head coach jumped straight into questions.

The first few minutes, Stansbury talked about how things have been since returning from Florida where the team fell to both FAU and FIU. Stansbury addressed how smoothly things had been going in practice this week.

"Our guys have been good, I don't ever question that in practices, because every possession, every game translates that."
— Rick Stansbury

Stansbury talked about how taking on both FAU and FIU on the road is a much more challenging task than it was several years ago.

"It's not easy to win on the road anywhere in college basketball and those are good teams we're playing against."
— Rick Stansbury

Stansbury talked about how challenging Thursday's C-USA showdown with the UAB Blazers was going to be, especially with UAB junior guard Jordan Walker on the court.

"They got great depth, great experience and a guard who can just go get baskets at any time, against anybody."
— Rick Stansbury
Graduate Guard Camron Justice and senior forward Jairus Hamilton talk to the media about Thursday's matchup.
Graduate Guard Camron Justice and senior forward Jairus Hamilton talk to the media about Thursday's matchup. (Drew Toennies)

Hamilton talked about how despite facing off against one of C-USA's most dangerous teams, the Hilltoppers have a lot of potential as well.

"They're a really good team, but we're also a really good team too and we believe we can compete with anybody."
— Jairus Hamilton

Justice talked about how important upsetting the Blazers would be for the team, saying it could be a complete turning point in the season if the team could rally for a win on Thursday.

"The fact that we're having this Black Out game with the recent struggles we've had. This is a game that could change the outcome of the season."
— Camron Justice

Western Kentucky is set to host the UAB Blazers at a 'Blacked Out' E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday night for a nationally televised C-USA showdown. The opening tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT and the game will be on the CBS Sports Network.

