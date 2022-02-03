Rick Stansbury previews Charlotte, addresses losing streak
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury met with member of the media on Wednesday to discuss Thursday night's showdown with C-USA east division foe Charlotte, who upset the Hilltoppers in overtime last season.
Although the initial purpose of the meeting was to discuss Charlotte, Stansbury took up most of the time addressing the team's five-game losing streak as AD Todd Stewart spoke on the matter earlier this week.
Stansbury hopped into previewing Charlotte by talking about being on the road this week. He seemed way less intimidated by the fans, claiming his guys need to focus on taking on the other team on the court.
Stansbury additionally talked about how Conference USA has become an excellent basketball conference and being top dog every season is no simple task.
Stansbury also briefly touched on Western Kentucky AD Todd Stewart's comments regarding the future of the program, claiming he isn't buckling when things get hard.
Stansbury closed out his statement by talking about how it wasn't right for anybody to blame the players for the team's recent decline, accepting responsibility for the team's struggles.
Stansbury said he wasn't making any excuses for the team's performance as of late, saying people should look to the coach and lay off the players.
Western Kentucky hits the road to take on Charlotte this Thursday. The opening tip is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be available to watch on ESPN+.
