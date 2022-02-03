Rick Stansbury previews Charlotte, addresses losing streak

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury met with member of the media on Wednesday to discuss Thursday night's showdown with C-USA east division foe Charlotte, who upset the Hilltoppers in overtime last season. Although the initial purpose of the meeting was to discuss Charlotte, Stansbury took up most of the time addressing the team's five-game losing streak as AD Todd Stewart spoke on the matter earlier this week.





"We're not gonna play against that crowd, we have to play against those people on that court, but it is a better environment and they're good at home." — Rick Stansbury

Stansbury hopped into previewing Charlotte by talking about being on the road this week. He seemed way less intimidated by the fans, claiming his guys need to focus on taking on the other team on the court.





"Our league, which is a really good basketball league. This is a really good league. And that's why these teams have won multiple games." — Rick Stansbury

Stansbury additionally talked about how Conference USA has become an excellent basketball conference and being top dog every season is no simple task.

"None of us like losing. Absolutely nobody likes losing. It's not the norm in this program, it's not the norm for myself ever. So as much as everyone else dislikes losing, I can promise you, we dislike it more." — Rick Stansbury

Stansbury also briefly touched on Western Kentucky AD Todd Stewart's comments regarding the future of the program, claiming he isn't buckling when things get hard.

"I don't blink during tough times and this is not a norm for us. Things go bad, dig that much deeper. You dig with what you got." — Rick Stansbury

Stansbury closed out his statement by talking about how it wasn't right for anybody to blame the players for the team's recent decline, accepting responsibility for the team's struggles. Stansbury said he wasn't making any excuses for the team's performance as of late, saying people should look to the coach and lay off the players.

"Don't ever blame the players for anything. If they miss a free throw, if they throw it away, if they do something they're not supposed to do, always blame the coach." — Rick Stansbury