Rick Stansbury previews Florida Atlantic matchup
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury met with the media before noon on Wednesday to preview Thursday night's matchup against Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton.
The Hilltoppers concluded a three-game homestand last week and are on the road this week to take on conference foe FAU on Thursday before a rematch against FIU on Saturday.
Stansbury talked about how challenging tomorrow night's matchup was going to be because of the environment of being on the road.
Stansbury also talked about how Florida Atlantic is looking like a major competitior within the east division of Conference USA, seeing as they led UAB for 35 minutes on the road in Birmingham, AL.
Stansbury said his team won't be needing to worry about the environment, but instead focus on the team.
Stansbury also addressed the obvious elephant in the room in the Keith Williams and Zion Harmon situation that unfolded on Tuesday evening.
Fifth year guard and Cincinnati transfer Keith Williams had his appeal for eligibility outright denied by the NCAA while freshman guard Zion Harmon wasn't enrolled at Western Kentucky University for personal reasons.
Stansbury said that because Williams eligibility is now over, he will be searching for a professional role.
Stansbury communicated that despite the dissapointing news regarding Williams and Harmon, the team has made it this far without them and will be focusing on the task at hand.
The Hilltoppers take on Florida Atlantic on the road this Thursday. The opening tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be aired over the CBS Sports Network.
